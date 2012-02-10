Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 2.10

Beast of the Night: Stephen Curry finished with 36 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and six three-pointers last night against the Nuggets. He shot 77 percent (13-17) from the floor, 57 percent (4-7) from the free-throw line and had one turnover. For the season, Curry is averaging top five numbers, which is a shade better than what was expected of him heading into the season. So long as he’s healthy, Curry will remain a fantasy beast.
Lines for Discussion:
Pau Gasol: 12-20 FG (60%), 1-1 FT (100%), 25 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Gasol has double-doubled in his last four games, averaging 17.7 points, 14.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in that stretch. He’s clearly in a groove and will continue to be an elite fantasy big man.
Arron Afflalo: 8-16 FG (50%), 5-5 FT (100%), 5 threes, 26 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 TO; Afflalo has been a big disappointment his season, but this was a huge line. He’s playing through injuries so owners should be monitoring his condition.
Channing Frye: 8-17 FG (47%), 1-1 FT (100%), 4 threes, 21 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Frye has looked mostly solid so far in February and looks to be on the road to regaining some of that trust he broke with fantasy owners earlier this season.
Serge Ibaka: 2-5 FG (40%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 Pts, 9 Reb, 10 Blk, 1 TO; Believe it or not, this was Ibaka’s second 10-block game this month. While he’s having a down season, his elite blocking numbers make him a valuable asset in head-to-head formats.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Klay Thompson: 19 Pts, 3 threes, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s been inconsistent all season long and is only worth picking up in deeper leagues.
Goran Dragic: 11 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; The Rockets are spreading minutes around that roster and so long as that’s the case, Dragic is worth a flier if you need a point guard.
Patrick Patterson: 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s become a decent source of points and rebounds.
Michael Redd: 11 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He’s only worth a look if you really need threes in a deeper league.
Donte Greene: 10 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl; His last two games have been solid, but owners would have to see more in order to spend a move on him.
Injuries:
Tyrus Thomas (eye): expected to play tonight
Sasha Pavlovic (wrist): day-to-day
Keyon Dooling (hip): day-to-day
Corey Maggette (hamstring): practiced yesterday and will likely return Saturday or Monday
Anthony Parker (back): out tonight
Jason Terry (hip): won’t miss any time
Jason Kidd (calf): practiced lightly yesterday; monitor his status
Zach Randolph (knee): may be ahead of schedule
Ersan Ilyasova (back): day-to-day
Keith Bogans (foot): out for the season
For Tonight:
It should go without saying, but watch Jeremy Lin as the Knicks host the Lakers.
See if Brandon Jennings can bust out of his funk against the Cavs. Also, see if Carlos Delfino can put up another strong line.
For Next Week:
5 games: PHO
4 games: CHA, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NJN, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, POR, SAC, UTA
3 games: ATL, BOS, CHI, CLE, LAL, NOR, SAS, TOR, WAS
