Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 4.16 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Wesley Matthews averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.5 blocks and 4.5 three-pointers in two games over the weekend. He hit 50 percent of his shots from the field and 100 percent of his shots from the charity stripe, and averaged 2.5 turnovers in each of those games. Matthews has struggled with major bouts of inconsistency this season, but he’s still maintained top 60 value, mostly thanks to his strong three-point making (1.9 per game) and thieving (1.4 per game).
Lines for Discussion:
Marcus Camby (4/13): 7-16 FG (44%), 14 Pts, 18 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk; Since joining the Rockets, Camby has averaged 6.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. Of course, with Camby, all good things must be derailed by an injury, which happened Sunday.
Andre Iguodala (4/13): 3-7 FG (43%), 5-6 FT (83%), 11 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Iggy is averaging 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 0.6 threes per game so far this month. Most of those numbers are season lows. For the season, Iguodala has given his fantasy basketball owners top 40 value, which is right in line with expectations heading into the 2011-12 NBA season.
Serge Ibaka (4/14): 3-5 FG (60%), 2-2 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 5 Blk, 1 TO; Through nine games in April, Ibaka is averaging 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and an insane 5.3 blocks per game. He’s vaulted himself to the undisputed No. 1 spot on the blocks-per-game leaderboard and has become a top 12 asset this season.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
J.R. Smith: he’ll drag down your field-goal percentage, but he’s a solid source of everything else, especially threes
MarShon Brooks: he’s been sort of hot lately and is worth a look if you need points
Jannero Pargo: he’s hot and cold this month, which could be worth consideration in deeper leagues
J.J. Barea: with averages of 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.2 threes, Barea’s worth scooping up if he’s still available in your league
Jordan Williams: he’s getting decent run and should be considered in deeper leagues
Nate Robinson: he’ll help your team with his points, threes and assists
Brandon Rush: he’s erratic, but Rush is typically a good source of threes
Greg Stiemsma: he’ll help your team’s blocks
Anthony Randolph: if Love misses the rest of the season, Randolph could finish the season on a strong note
Chase Budinger: he’s averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.3 threes so far this month
Injuries:
Dwight Howard (back): he’ll be re-evaluated in 10 days
Paul Pierce (toe): day-to-day
Kevin Garnett (rest): he should be fine for Tuesday’s game
Ray Allen (ankle): day-to-day
Luol Deng (ribs): monitor his status for tonight
Marcus Camby (back): day-to-day
Marc Gasol (knee): he hyperextended his left knee Sunday; monitor his status
James Jones (hand): monitor his status
Carl Landry (calf): day-to-day
Glen Davis (knee): not expected to play tonight
Nicolas Batum (quad): ditto
Roger Mason (hand): he’ll have season-ending finger surgery today
Andris Biedrins (concussion): day-to-day
Ekpe Udoh (ankle): day-to-day
Steve Nash (hip): day-to-day
DeMarre Carroll (concussion): day-to-day
Zaza Pachulia (foot): day-to-day
Rodrigue Beaubois (calf): day-to-day
Richard Jefferson (knee): out indefinitely
David Lee (groin, hip): done for the season
For Tonight:
J.J. Redick and Ryan Anderson should get plenty of shots for the shorthanded Magic, who hosts the Sixers.
