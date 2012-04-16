Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 4.16 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Wesley Matthews averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.5 blocks and 4.5 three-pointers in two games over the weekend. He hit 50 percent of his shots from the field and 100 percent of his shots from the charity stripe, and averaged 2.5 turnovers in each of those games. Matthews has struggled with major bouts of inconsistency this season, but he’s still maintained top 60 value, mostly thanks to his strong three-point making (1.9 per game) and thieving (1.4 per game).

Lines for Discussion:

Marcus Camby (4/13): 7-16 FG (44%), 14 Pts, 18 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk; Since joining the Rockets, Camby has averaged 6.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. Of course, with Camby, all good things must be derailed by an injury, which happened Sunday.

Andre Iguodala (4/13): 3-7 FG (43%), 5-6 FT (83%), 11 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Iggy is averaging 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 0.6 threes per game so far this month. Most of those numbers are season lows. For the season, Iguodala has given his fantasy basketball owners top 40 value, which is right in line with expectations heading into the 2011-12 NBA season.

Serge Ibaka (4/14): 3-5 FG (60%), 2-2 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 5 Blk, 1 TO; Through nine games in April, Ibaka is averaging 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and an insane 5.3 blocks per game. He’s vaulted himself to the undisputed No. 1 spot on the blocks-per-game leaderboard and has become a top 12 asset this season.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

J.R. Smith: he’ll drag down your field-goal percentage, but he’s a solid source of everything else, especially threes

MarShon Brooks: he’s been sort of hot lately and is worth a look if you need points

Jannero Pargo: he’s hot and cold this month, which could be worth consideration in deeper leagues

J.J. Barea: with averages of 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.2 threes, Barea’s worth scooping up if he’s still available in your league

Jordan Williams: he’s getting decent run and should be considered in deeper leagues

Nate Robinson: he’ll help your team with his points, threes and assists

Brandon Rush: he’s erratic, but Rush is typically a good source of threes

Greg Stiemsma: he’ll help your team’s blocks

Anthony Randolph: if Love misses the rest of the season, Randolph could finish the season on a strong note

Chase Budinger: he’s averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.3 threes so far this month

Injuries:

Dwight Howard (back): he’ll be re-evaluated in 10 days

Paul Pierce (toe): day-to-day

Kevin Garnett (rest): he should be fine for Tuesday’s game

Ray Allen (ankle): day-to-day

Luol Deng (ribs): monitor his status for tonight

Marcus Camby (back): day-to-day

Marc Gasol (knee): he hyperextended his left knee Sunday; monitor his status

James Jones (hand): monitor his status

Carl Landry (calf): day-to-day

Glen Davis (knee): not expected to play tonight

Nicolas Batum (quad): ditto

Roger Mason (hand): he’ll have season-ending finger surgery today

Andris Biedrins (concussion): day-to-day

Ekpe Udoh (ankle): day-to-day

Steve Nash (hip): day-to-day

DeMarre Carroll (concussion): day-to-day

Zaza Pachulia (foot): day-to-day

Rodrigue Beaubois (calf): day-to-day

Richard Jefferson (knee): out indefinitely

David Lee (groin, hip): done for the season

For Tonight:

J.J. Redick and Ryan Anderson should get plenty of shots for the shorthanded Magic, who hosts the Sixers.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

