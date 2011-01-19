Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.19

Beast of the Night: LeBron James made up for lost time after missing two games with an ankle injury by putting up 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two threes. He shot 36.7 percent (11-30) from the field, 91 percent (10-11) from the line and had six turnovers. James is averaging 31.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.6 threes and 4.0 turnovers so far in 2011.
Lines for Discussion:
Mike Bibby: 5-11 FG (46%), 1-2 FT (50%), 4 threes, 15 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Stl; You’ve got to hand it to Bibby â€“ after being written off by just about everyone heading into the season, he’s managed to fend off the “threat” posed by Jeff Teague, play more minutes and produce better numbers than he did last season, except for his horrid free-throw shooting.
Gerald Wallace: 5-14 FG (36%), 3-3 FT (100%), 13 Pts, 16 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This was his first double-double since Dec. 10. Wallace has a lot of ground to make up after struggling in the first half of the season. Chances are, if he stays healthy, he’ll do it.
Stephen Jackson: 5-14 FG (36%), 2-4 FT (50%), 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Jackson has really struggled since Wallace has returned to the lineup on Jan. 12. He’s shooting 32 percent from the field since then. The slump is likely temporary, but it’s something to keep an eye on. It seems like a Wallace trade would do a lot of good for the fantasy value of not only Tyrus Thomas, but Jackson as well.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Joel Anthony: 16 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He could be worth a look in deep leagues so long as Chris Bosh is out. Neat stat of the night: Anthony played 43:12 and didn’t take a single shot from the field or the charity stripe.
Taj Gibson: 9 Pts, 9 Reb, 6 Blk; This was a good line from Gibson, who has failed to take advantage of Joakim Noah‘s absence from the Bulls’ lineup. With Carlos Boozer set to return soon, his value might be very fleeting.
Ronnie Brewer: 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s a mildly appealing player in deep leagues, thanks mostly to his thieving skills.
Injuries:
Al Horford (ankle): hurt it last night and left the game early, check his status
Joey Graham (quad): practiced Tuesday, not expected to play tonight
Mo Williams (hip flexor): didn’t practice Tuesday
Tyson Chandler (illness): expected to play tonight
Ben Wallace (ankle): questionable tonight
Marcus Camby (knee): despite negative MRI, will have surgery later this week to repair partial tear in the meniscus in his left knee; timetable for his return not yet known
Rudy Fernandez (knee): game-time decision tonight
For Tonight:
Joel Przybilla could be something of a factor tonight as the Blazers and their vanishing frontcourt visit the Kings.
Kevin Love visits Blake Griffin, in what’s otherwise known as Timberwolves vs. Clippers.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Doc – Who would you rather have if you have one spot? Marion, Batum or Pryzbilla? I like what all 3 bring to the table…I just cant figure out who will finish the season strong? thanks again
@Doc,
got a counter offer last night:
his howard for my bogut and grant hill…
i just picked up grant hill on the wire and he’s playing great, but he still has to share the ball with VC and Nash in that offense… i’m thinking i should pull the trigger… i think this trade will solve some fg% issues and even some ft% issues while keeping my blk/rbs?
what do you think?
@Antouan
Batum is your answer IMO
I’m pleased that I went with LeBron even though he only has two games this week… I’m hoping for close to 100 fantasy pts with the solid start.
Click on my name and check out the 5th post if you want to read about 7 ways to change your fantasy karma.
Doc – what do you know about the minutes situation between JPVG (Joel Przybilla, Vanilla Gorilla) and Dante Cunningham? I immediately went to pick up JPVG but the yahoo! fantasy dealie said that Cunningham was going to be the beneficiary of the minutes.
Would you trade Ty Thomas for JR Smith? Matthews is my backup G and Hickson is my backup F…He also has Gilbert, Bayless, Flynn, and Dooling as trade pieces.
Side note: If ARando goes to Portland in a trade, does he become a must-own?
Thanks, Doc!
Apparently the doctor is “out” today…
Go get Howard
Dante will likely be better than Vanilla Gorilla (my guess)
Keep Tyrus. AntRand will be valuable if he gets his shit together and IF he gets traded… big “IFs”
JR Smith is too streaky and will only have value once Melo is traded. Unless the Nuggets get a SG better than Smith in the trade (not a stretch for that to happen).
Contemplating picking up Ramon Sessions. What do you think ?
do i trade iggy and ilyasova for stuckey and affalo?
im thinking no, but i dont use ilyasova jus sitting on my bench, and i may need a replacement for lowry soon as apparently brooks will cut into his minutes
thanks for the thoughts, @sean.dynastybball
@top_gun: Sessions will have a nice 2nd half to the season with MoWill being a whining bastard and offensive options on the Cavs limited. Who you thinking about dropping for Sessions?
@Antouan: Batum, easily.
@hakasan: Howard has only been slightly better than Bogut so far this season, and Hill has been solid/efficient. This sounds OK, especially if you have excess depth and are concerned about Bogut/Hill’s health. It’s not a must-do deal though.
@dagwaller: They’re both going to limit each other. Aldridge should get decent run at center, which would squash the minor buzz surrounding these guys. Przybilla should get more minutes than Cunningham, though his health is shakier.
@Conrad: I’d take Smith over Thomas, though both could benefit from trades. Ant-Rand won’t be a must-own if that happens, but he might be worth a flier if you have dead weight to spare.
@top_gun: Do it, but don’t drop too much for him.
@where high ankle sprains happen: Though the names might say otherwise, I’d rather have the Afflalo/Stuckey side.
I wanted to pick up Sessions by dropping either Diaw or J-Rich. Richardson is only good for 3’s and points. Diaw, could be seeing less minutes and isn’t so productive. So….who do I drop ?
@ Doc – that’s what I thought. JPVG is kind of like a good luck charm for me over the years, too, so I’ll drop Marvin Williams for him. Thanks!
Thanks Doc,
i think i’m going to pull the trigger…
i’m dead last in pts and having another 20pt scorer helps… at sf/sg i have turk/richardson, would you rather give up turk at this point and keep g.hill for efficiency?
but turk’s racking up assists (another category i’m suffering in)… while my pgs kidd/mo will are complete head scratchers at this point….
@top_gun: J-Rich is really good at what he does — he’s too good to just drop. Diaw is probably the guy to drop, but he and Sessions are about even long-term.
@hakasan: If you had to give up one, I’d give up Hill.
Doc. I picked up Ryan Anderson.
Do I start him (@Phi) over Stuckey (@Bos) or Marc Gasol (@NOR)?
@Duck: Sorry, caught this late. I hope you started Anderson.