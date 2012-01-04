Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.4

Beast of the Night: Kyle Lowry lit up the Lakers for 22 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and four three-pointers. He shot 42 percent (8-19) from the field, 100 percent from the free-throw line (2-2) and turned the ball over twice. Believe it or not, Lowry is putting up top three overall averages so far this NBA season.
Lines for Discussion:
D.J. Augustin: 10-18 FG (56%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 threes, 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Despite the presence of Kemba Walker, Augustin is actually putting up better all-around averages so far than he did last season. Continue to start him, but expect the occasional clunker.
Boris Diaw: 0-5 FG (0%), 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk; He dealt with foul trouble last night, but his last two lines are disconcerting. His blazing start was unsustainable, so Diaw is probably just finding his proper altitude. His owners just have to be patient.
Kyrie Irving: 8-10 FG (80%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Blk; Not bad for 21:36 of work. Irving is averaging 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.8 steals, a block and 1.2 threes through the first five games of his NBA career.
Josh Smith: 6-13 FG (46%), 3-6 FT (50%), 15 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; This was Smith’s best line of the season, which isn’t saying much. All his numbers are down from last season, but he’ll bounce back eventually.
James Harden: 7-13 FG (54%), 6-6 FT (100%), 3 threes, 23 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; He started last night due to Thabo Sefolosha‘s absence and responded accordingly. Fantasy owners are probably hopeful Sefolosha remains bedridden.
Wesley Matthews: 7-12 FG (58%), 2-3 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; So far, Matthews has squashed whatever fears owners had about Jamal Crawford’s arrival. Matthews is just about matching his production from last season.
Kobe Bryant: 14-29 FG (48%), 7-9 FT (78%), 2 threes, 37 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Black Mamba’s averaging 22.3 shot attempts per game, the most since 2006-07. The problem is that he’s hitting just 41.7 percent of those attempts. Nevertheless, Kobe’s putting up around 26/6/6 along with a steal and a three per game, which owners can’t complain about. We’ll have to see how well his wrist and body hold up down the stretch of the season.
Andrew Bynum: 8-15 FG (53%), 5-8 FT (63%), 21 Pts, 22 Reb, 3 Blk, 4 TO; If you reluctantly own Bynum and are worried about his knees, sell high on him now.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
D.J. White: 10 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast; His days as a starter are likely numbered, as Tyrus Thomas nears his return. But whenever Thomas misses time, White could be worth a look.
Byron Mullens: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Don’t read too much into this one.
Tristan Thompson: 16 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk; As expected, Thompson is already a nice source of blocks (1.8 per game) to have on your bench.
Isaiah Thomas: 15 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Unless things drastically change in Sacramento, this one’s just a fluke.
Sam Young: 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; Young will benefit for however long Zach Randolph is out.
Omer Asik: 2 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; Asik is only worth owning in deep leagues at this point.
Drew Gooden: 24 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Andrew Bogut was out, so don’t get too amped about a Gooden comeback.
Steve Blake: 11 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 3 Ast; Blake is doing just enough to deserve a look if you need some depth at PG along with some threes.
Injuries:
Jermaine O’Neal (hamstring): should return tonight
Richard Hamilton (groin): day-to-day
David Lee (illness): should be ready for tonight, but monitor his status
Chauncey Billups (groin): expected to start tonight
Zach Randolph (knee): MRI didn’t reveal anything serious; day-to-day
Andrew Bogut (personal): timetable for return uncertain
Beno Udrih (shoulder): day-to-day
Mike Dunleavy (illness): day-to-day
Amar’e Stoudemire (ankle): expected to play tonight
Thabo Sefolosha (illness): day-to-day
Devin Harris (calf): left last night’s game early and didn’t return; monitor his status
Nene (foot): monitor his status for tonight
Courtney Lee (calf): day-to-day
Josh Howard (quad): left last night’s game early and didn’t return; monitor his status
For Tonight:
See if Greg Stiemsma and MarShon Brooks can continue to put up nice lines, as the Celtics host the miserable Nets.
Watch how James Anderson and possibly Gary Neal fare, as the Manu Ginobili-less Spurs host the Warriors.
Hey Doc,
If you had to sit three players out of the list below. Who would you choose? I play 8 team H2H, 7 category
Blatche @ Orl
McGee @ Orl
R.Anderson v Was
K. Irving @ Tor
Gallinari v Sac
G. Monroe c Chi
Thanks,
Willy
hey doc,
Should i hang on to kemba or drop him for tristan thompson or dj white, I kinda need a little of everything but block is my weakest category
doc- is corey maggette worth picking up given his horrible start? especially since i have delonte west, anthony morrow, and mike bibby killing a roster spot on my team.
thanks.
Hi Doc,
Who has more potential to contribute to my fantasy team in the future, Nikola Vucevic or Enes Kanter? If yes, should I drop the other?
Thanks!
Doc,
Are people like Kemba, Gerald Henderson, and Budinger worth keeping?
Doc,
Just moved Z-Bo to my IR spot. Now who do I replace him with? Would like to see as little of a drop off as I can in points and boards, blocks and steals wouldnt be bad either. It’s a pretty deep league so nothing that immediately jumps out from the waiver wire.
Right away I thought about Dante Cunnigham, but he doesnt seem to do much with his minutes. Sam young had a pretty good game, and then there’s Speights they just got. Or should I look elsewhere. Some availables are: JJ Hickson, Kendrick Perkins, Tristan Thompson….Any suggestions?
Hey Doc,
Who would you say is more valuable, now that ZBO has gone down? Sam Young or M.Speights?
Thanks,
Zippy
Format: All stats = 1pt, asts = 2pts, TOs = -1pt. Just got rocked by the ZBo news, so i’ll be forced to start DoWright from now on (not to mention also being forced to start Humph with his injury). Should I get rid of Wright and/or P. George (Teague is current backup G) for any of these guys:
– Hickson
– RJ24
– Amir
– CJM
– Metta
– C. Landry
– Hakim
– DJ White
Thanks, Doc!
@William: McGee, Blatche and Gallo.
@gsdubs: TThompson sounds like a good idea then.
@NTstateOFmind: Bibby is droppable for just about anyone.
@Jay: Kanter, but either is droppable for a solid free agent.
@G: Hickson, Thompson, Perkins and Young are all decent options.
@Zippy: Young.
@Conrad: Nope, I’d stay put.
yo doc, what up, hope you had a good offseason and getting back into the grind of fantasy!
got a quick question.
9 category 16 team H2H league
got a roster of
G–ray allen, jterry, lou williams, norris cole, derozan, george hill
F–dirk, jerebko, psycho T, david west, millsap, and DIRK (my boy.)
C–deandre jordan, greg stiemsma (LOL, i picked him up yesterday)
obviously i’m ridiculously weak at the center position. is it worth dropping anybody for sam young and/or speights in light of zbo’s injury? any centers i should target maybe in a 2 for 1 swap?
whoops–posted dirk twice, i’m excited about being reunited with him, can you tell?
Droppables on my team include Okafor, Jerebrko and Andre Miller.
Free agents in my 10 team points league include:
[games.espn.go.com]
Any ideas on who I should swap Doc?
Hey Doc!!
16 team league, is Marreese Speights worth a pick up? or is Dante Cunningham a better option?
@jryu: Much thanks! I hope your team’s doing well so far. I’d stay steady for now, since neither Young nor Speights will be that much of a helper. Targeting a cheap center like Kaman or Okafor might be a good idea. Or you can try to buy low on guys like Noah, Varejao, Gortat and Amir. And having Dirk is always a luxury.
@Duck: I’d swap out Okafor for Delfino and keep a close eye on Amir Johnson and Frye, especially if Jerebko eventually loses minutes to CV.