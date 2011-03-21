Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.21 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Kyle Lowry averaged 24 points, seven rebounds, 9.5 assists, two steals and 3.5 threes in two games over the weekend. One of those was his first career triple-double. Lowry’s been a beast since the trade deadline and should be on every owner’s radar in the earlier rounds of fantasy basketball drafts next fall.

Lines for Discussion:

Tyler Hansbrough (3/18): 12-19 FG (63%), 5-5 FT (100%), 29 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl; He followed this up with a mediocre 14/5/1 line, but Hansbrough’s clearly helping his owners make strong pushes for their respective championships. He’ll be an intriguing pick next fall if he’s slated to keep his starting gig.

Blake Griffin (3/19): 12-21 FG (57%), 6-6 FT (100%), 30 Pts, 8 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 TO; If Griffin can lift his free-throw percentage and boost his steals and blocks, elite fantasy status is his for the taking. Expect him to make strides next season.

Eric Gordon (3/19): 9-20 FG (45%), 5-5 FT (100%), 6 threes, 29 Pts, 1 Reb, 5 Ast, 5 TO; His next game wasn’t so enthralling, but the good news is that Gordon is finally back, just in time to help his patient owners â€“ assuming they’re still in contention.

Danilo Gallinari (3/19): 5-12 FG (42%), 11-12 FT (92%), 2 threes, 23 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 TO; Gallo’s first two games back were solid, given that he missed eight games with a fractured toe. He should be fine to insert back into lineups.

Gerald Wallace (3/19): 8-12 FG (67%), 7-8 FT (88%), 2 threes, 25 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; Crash is back. That starting job looks secure and he should have a strong end to an up-and-down 2010-11 season.

Samuel Dalembert (3/20): 13-20 FG (65%), 0-2 FT (0%), 26 Pts, 17 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Dalembert has really benefited from having a steady starting job for the Kings and has racked up four straight games with 10+ rebounds and 1+ blocks. It’s still a bit tough to trust him, as he’s liable to turn in a clunker or two each week, but he looks a lot more appealing now than he did just a month ago.

Chris Kaman (3/20): 9-16 FG (56%), 3-3 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He thrived with DeAndre Jordan out, which makes this line a bit less enticing. If he turns in another strong line, Jordan might have a tough time earning his minutes when he returns.

James Harden (3/20): 5-9 FG (56%), 11-13 FT (85%), 2 threes, 23 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; Harden took full advantage of Jeff Green’s departure. He’s been an elite fantasy player in the past month or so, averaging top-20 numbers. Harden should be on everyone’s radar early on in next season’s drafts.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Trevor Booker: with Andray Blatche still out, Booker should have a strong finish to his rookie season

Jordan Crawford: still gunning away and putting up strong numbers, making him worth a pickup in most leagues

Reggie Evans: rebounding like a boss and even dishing out assists lately

Toney Douglas: continues to retain some value behind Chauncey Billups; he dished out 20 assists in his last two games

Chris Wilcox: that Pistons lineup is wacky, but Wilcox deserves a look in deeper leagues

Patrick Patterson: getting decent run and putting up solid numbers lately

Chuck Hayes: continues to be a solid, efficient big man, worth a pickup if you need frontcourt help

Carlos Delfino: hit 14 three-pointers in two games this past weekend

Tony Allen: he’s a thieving machine; his 19/11/6 line with six steals and a block Saturday was nasty

Jordan Farmar: had 17 assists Sunday with Deron Williams out; he’ll have value so long as Williams sits out, though it doesn’t sound like he’s shutting it down for the season

Injuries:

Baron Davis (back): day-to-day

Arron Afflalo (hamstring): day-to-day

Raymond Felton (ankle): doubtful for Monday

Darrell Arthur (ankle): day-to-day

Mario Chalmers (ankle): will be out about two weeks

Ersan Ilyasova (concussion): getting closer to returning

Deron Williams (wrist): will miss at least the next three games; he doesn’t sound like he wants to shut it down for the rest of the season

Andre Iguodala (knee): day-to-day

Shawn Marion (wrist): check his status

Gilbert Arenas (knee): questionable tonight

J.J. Redick (abdomen): day-to-day

Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): won’t return any earlier than Wednesday; will start upon returning

Stephen Jackson (hamstring): expects to play Wednesday

Al Harrington (Achilles): day-to-day

Carlos Boozer (ankle): practice Sunday; check his status

Andris Biedrins (ankle): will likely be shut down for the rest of the season

Chase Budinger (ankle): day-to-day

Andrew Bynum (suspension): suspended two games for a flagrant foul 2 Friday; will miss one more game

Michael Redd (knee): closer to returning

Drew Gooden (foot): should practice this week

DeAndre Jordan (pneumonia): day-to-day

Aaron Brooks (suspension): served a one-game suspension Sunday

Taj Gibson (toe): monitor his status

Marcus Camby (ankle): check his status

For Tonight:

Farmar should have another strong showing as the Nets host the Pacers. Roy Hibbert vs. Brook Lopez in the middle should be an interesting battle of the softies â€“ will either grab double-digit rebounds?

