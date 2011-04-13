Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.13

Beast of the Night: Pau Gasol put up 17 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and a block last night. He shot 58 percent (7-12) from the field, 75 percent (3-4) from the free-throw line and had no turnovers. Gasol averaged top-five numbers throughout the season, despite many of his statistics dropping a bit from their marks in 2009-10. He should have a few more years of elite fantasy basketball in him.

Lines for Discussion:

Luol Deng: 9-16 FG (56%), 3-4 FT (75%), 2 threes, 23 Pts, 10 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; Deng should be applauded for having a better-than-expected season. Though he took steps back in his scoring, rebounding, blocking and shooting percentages, he took a huge step forward with his threes made per game and improved on his assists.

Lamar Odom: 9-18 FG (50%), 4-5 FT (80%), 1 three, 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; Though the other big names for the Lakers may sit out the final game, Odom should be safe to go and could be big with Andrew Bynum banged up. He shot 53 percent from the field this season, just the second time in his career Odom shot better than 50 percent from the floor in an entire season.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Toney Douglas: 13 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl; Douglas should have a solid game tonight, as Chauncey Billups will probably see limited minutes again.

Taj Gibson: 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk; With Joakim Noah nicked up again, Gibson could have a monster final game of the season.

Rudy Fernandez: 18 Pts, 4 threes, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a candidate to perform well in the final night of the regular season.

Injuries:

Arron Afflalo (hamstring): out tonight

Kenyon Martin (rest): ditto

Raymond Felton (rest): ditto

Al Harrington (Achilles): will start tonight

Wilson Chandler (ankle): ditto

Nene (groin): out tonight

Luis Scola (knee): not expected to play tonight

Chris Kaman (knee): bone bruise will make him questionable tonight

Steve Blake (chicken pox): out indefinitely

Amar’e Stoudemire (ankle): doubtful tonight

Andre Iguodala (knee): questionable tonight

C.J. Miles (knee): doubtful tonight

Ronnie Brewer (thumb): monitor his status

Stephen Curry (ankle): questionable tonight

Matt Barnes (knee): will probably miss tonight’s finale

Zach Randolph (undisclosed): monitor his status tonight

Tony Allen (undisclosed): ditto

Andrew Bynum (knee): hyperextended his right knee, MRI scheduled for today; most likely out tonight

Joakim Noah (ankle): questionable tonight

Tim Duncan (rest): check his status

Manu Ginobili (rest): ditto

Tony Parker (rest): ditto

For Tonight:

The NBA goes out with a bang, as all 30 teams play in the last night of the 2010-11 regular season. Keep an eye on rest-related DNPs and look for which players could consequently benefit from bigger minutes.

