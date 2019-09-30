Damian Lillard Showed Off The Upcoming Adidas Dame 6 At Media Day

Many teams held media day on Monday as the start of camp will begin for most teams this week. Everyone is talking about their optimism for the upcoming season, how great they feel, and how this is the year they do something special.

There’s not much difference in media day quotes from one team to the next, although there are the rare exceptions when someone says something of actual note or interest. In Portland, it is business as usual as the Blazers hope to build off last year’s success and want to go to a championship level this season. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum once again will lead the way, with a different supporting cast this year featuring the likes of Kent Bazemore and Hassan Whiteside.

The biggest news from Blazers media day wasn’t anything said, but instead the first good look at Lillard’s latest signature sneaker with adidas, the Dame 6. Lillard showed off the Ruthless colorway, which is black, red, and green and a pretty significant design aesthetic change from the Dame 5s.

The Dame 6 returns to the low-top and the support system on the midfoot that connects the lacing system to the sole is predominantly featured in the design. It also looks to have an actual tongue rather than the one piece bootie construction he’s long favored. It’s a pretty rugged design in terms of showing all the various pieces of the shoe in terms of functional support.

It’ll be interesting to see what other colorways Dame has cooked up for this sneaker as this year’s model appears to allow for a lot of creativity in different colors and textures.