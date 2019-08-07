Damian Lillard Revealed The Cover And Track List For His New Album, Which Features Lil Wayne Once Again

08.07.19 40 mins ago

Twitter/Dame_Lillard

Damian Lillard is coming off of one of his best individual seasons of his NBA career and, by far, the best season for his team, as the Blazers made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals a few months back.

The star guard made his fourth All-Star appearance along with a second-team All-NBA selection, which earned him a supermax extension in Portland that will keep him there through most of his prime. It’s been a busy offseason for Dame, inking a new extension and also putting the finishing touches on his third studio album, Big D.O.L.L.A, which is set to release this Friday, August 9.

On Wednesday, Lillard revealed the cover art for his album along with the full track list on Twitter. The cover art features him sitting on a Bentley with his son, Damian Jr., in a Bentley Power Wheels next to him. The track list has 10 songs, including the opener to the album, “Sorry,” featuring Lil Wayne, as he has on each of his two previous albums as well.

