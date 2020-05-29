The NBA is currently exploring its options for resuming the season, with Disney World in Orlando the presumptive choice as a bubble location that, depending on the scenario that wins out, would host either an abbreviated season or a direct jump into the playoffs. The specifics still haven’t been ironed out.

There are some, of course, who aren’t too thrilled about these options. Damian Lillard, for instance, said earlier this week that he isn’t interested in participating in a restart unless the Blazers have a legitimate chance at the postseason, given the multiple risks involved.

That statement drew the ire of one member of the Get Up crew. ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky criticized Lillard for his stance, calling him a “spoiled and entitled brat.”

Lillard obviously wasn’t going to sit this one out, and on Thursday night, he tweeted this response to Orlovsky.

Entitled and spoiled? Mf watch yo mouth. My background , family, and character couldn’t be further FROM entitled and spoiled. I said what I said! https://t.co/yM30aU5xl2 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 28, 2020

Given that Lillard is one of the hardest-working and most principled players around the league, not to mention the large sums of his own personal money he’s donated to COVID-19 relief for Blazers workers, Orlovsky’s comments hardly justified a response to begin with. But it bears mentioned that Get Up guests Domonique Foxworth and Doris Burke jumped to his defense immediately after Orlovsky’s insensitive comments, and after Lillard responded, Orlovsky appeared to backtrack on his criticism.

No you’re right I was wrong to use that phrase at the end. That’s my bad. My comment started with saying I hope we all realize nothing is meaningless anymore. And if it’s about protecting loved ones-100%. I shouldn’t have said entitled or brat and that’s on me and my bad. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 28, 2020

Despite this, Lillard was, understandably, not happy with Orlovsky’s remarks, including alluding to a lowlight from his NFL career.

You sat out ya whole career basically 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/yM30aU5xl2 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 28, 2020

I’ve heard of one other occasion and it ain’t worth mentioning. https://t.co/Oq9Cio6mhn — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 28, 2020

Go back on TV w @realskipbayless and tell all those viewers that. And tell skip I can answer his question as well “what have I done” since y’all got so much to say. And I don’t know either one of y’all. https://t.co/4EPHPyEnaB — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 28, 2020

To be clear, any player who doesn’t wish to put themselves or their family at risk is well within their right. Should the NBA return with a normal postseason after only 70 games played, the Blazers would almost certainly miss out. Players sit out all the time when squads are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, and considering we live in the midst of a pandemic, Lillard’s position makes all the sense in the world.