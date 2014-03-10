Damian Lillard Takes Umbrage With Patrick Beverley’s “Irritating” Antics “Like Flopping”

During Houston’s comeback over Portland, the action in the backcourt was non-stop as Patrick Beverley refused to give ground to Portland’s all-star Damian Lillard. Beverley is a defensive agitator of the highest order; a Bruce Bowen for the digital age that laps up an opponent’s frustration and uses it to dig even deeper on the defensive end. After Lillard caught Beverley with an elbow to his mask-encased noggin in overtime, Lillard was assessed his sixth foul. After the game, Dame downplayed their battle while acknowledging Beverley was an irritant who might be embellishing the contact a bit.
Below is Lillard’s sixth foul. While it looks like Beverley sold the hit a tad, Lillard can clearly be seen hitting him with his off hand on the drive.
Before Lillard fouled out, the two point guards got entangled in the fourth quarter, and Beverly even removed his mask â€” a la LeBron â€” in case things got even feistier. But nothing happened and play resumed.
After the game, Lillard spoke with CSNNW.com about his back-and-forth with Beverley.
“It’s irritating, but I was locked into the game to be one hundred percent honest with you. It’s irritating that he’s doing all that little stuff like flopping, tying you up and all that for the whole game. But I don’t really get caught up in that. It’s whatever.”
When Beverley was asked about Lillard’s comments, he iterated that his only desire was to win.
“If he thinks I’m flopping, that’s on him, not me. We won. That’s all I care about.
“It’s basketball,” Beverley continued. “That’s how basketball is. It’s not going to be pretty all the time.”
Ironically, Lillard said, “That’s not basketball,” about Beverley’s gesticulations in the fourth and throughout the game.
Personally, we love how hard Beverley takes his defensive assignments, even while acknowledging how vexing Beverley’s in-your-face D can be. But that is part of basketball, and we can’t pretty much guarantee, the hyper-competitive Lillard will be ready next time.
Do you like how Beverley plays defense, or is he taking away from teh game?
A flop is a flop, that’s not basketball. That’s being greedy, why don’t you guard him and actually try to stop him like Jimmy Butler was doing to LeBron to force it to overtime? Or just throughout the whole game. THATS defense worth applauding, not someone who flops and tries to get under your skin and then wants to act like you’re in the wrong. Im pretty sure he was the one who also tried to steal the ball from Russell when they called time out and ended up giving him a season ending injury? When he plays some legitimate defense, then I will be impressed. Good article though.
Yep. Bev was the one who collided with Westbrook, causing that season ending injury. Here’s a link [www.youtube.com] . Bev was going for a steal when clearly Russ was going to call a timeout. Reminds me of the exact same play Russ pulled on Lin in the same playoff series. Lin was going to call a timeout, Russ tries for a steal, they collide. [www.youtube.com] . I am not saying Bev or Russ was dirty players, they simply play hard.
Its not that ‘you win’, it’s HOW YOU WIN that matters by the rules on the game.