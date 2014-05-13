Damian Lillard Dunks All Over Tim Duncan

We all know Portland’s season is over. They won’t admit it just yet. But it’s probably over. Still, no one wants to get swept on their home floor and last night the Blazers turned up the heat against San Antonio in the second half, outscoring the visitors by 15 in the third quarter to push the series to a Game 5.

Damian Lillard finally looked like the best guard on the floor after an off night from Tony Parker, finishing with 25 points and this monster throwdown over Tim Duncan.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will the Spurs end it in Game 5?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.