Damian Lillard Ends Houston’s Season With Buzzer-Beating 3-Pointer

No one hits bigger shots than Damian Lillard, and tonight, with Portland down two in the closing seconds of Game 6, staring a Game 7 on the road in the face, the Blazers’ guard rose up in the final second and

drilled a three-pointer to end Houston’s season.

This has to be the best first round ever, right?

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Is Lillard the most clutch player in the NBA?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.