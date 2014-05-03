Damian Lillard Ends Houston’s Season With Buzzer-Beating 3-Pointer

#Portland Trail Blazers #Video
05.03.14 4 years ago

No one hits bigger shots than Damian Lillard, and tonight, with Portland down two in the closing seconds of Game 6, staring a Game 7 on the road in the face, the Blazers’ guard rose up in the final second and

drilled a three-pointer to end Houston’s season.

This has to be the best first round ever, right?

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Is Lillard the most clutch player in the NBA?

