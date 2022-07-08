The Portland Trail Blazers engaged in a little light tanking last year once Damian Lillard was sidelined for the season with an abdominal injury, trading away CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, and others to clear space in the future, but after securing the No. 7 pick (and taking Shaedon Sharpe), they have spent the offseason gearing up for another run at the playoffs around their star.

Their first move was trading for Jerami Grant, a long-rumored target of Portland, by sending a 2025 first round pick of the Bucks to Detroit. They then got to work on their own free agents, starting with a 4-year, $100 million deal for Anfernee Simons to step into the McCollum role of being the starting two-guard next to Lillard, and on Friday afternoon, the team came to terms on a 2-year, $120 million max extension with their star, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

BREAKING: Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers are close to finalizing an agreement on a two-year, close to $122 million max extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2022

Lillard’s new deal is expected to be a maximum two years and $120 million, sources said. https://t.co/1QyoJKvdNa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2022

As Charania pointed out, Lillard is now under contract with the Blazers for the next five years and is owed $270 million.

Lillard’s new deal will give him a total of five years and nearly $270 million on his current NBA contract. He now becomes one of the top earners – estimated $451M in salaries – in NBA history. https://t.co/cjLutaveZu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2022

It’s not a surprise that Lillard will tack on two more years, taking his deal through 2026, as his desire to be a Blazer lifer has been well-established. For Portland, they’re hoping that a new cast around him can take them to new heights, with new leadership in the front office that’s willing to try different strategies and be more aggressive in making moves to bring in complementary talent around Lillard.