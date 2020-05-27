Damian Lillard Explained Why LeBron Would Be His Choice For MVP

The NBA is working towards a return to play in some form with games taking place in a bubble, with it seeming increasingly likely that Orlando will be the lone location for games. There are some, like Mark Cuban, who insist all 30 teams need to return to the floor under the guise of giving everyone at least a few games to make up ground in the standings — when in reality the goal is to reach 70 games played to get most of the money from local RSN television contracts.

However, it seems more likely that we will see the NBA return in some sort of modified playoff format, whether that’s with 24 teams like the NHL’s proposal or 20 teams, with the East set in stone but the four teams still most closely in the hunt in the West having a chance to play their way into the postseason. If that is the case, it means the regular season would be over and, as such, the regular season awards would need to be voted upon, only taking into account the games played through early March.

Damian Lillard has recently been making the rounds, talking to various outlets about the NBA’s potential return (and clarifying comments about how he doesn’t want to play if the Blazers don’t have a chance at the playoffs), and in an interview with ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby he was asked for his pick for NBA MVP and explained why LeBron would be his selection.

Damian Lillard says LeBron James should win MVP this season (🎥 ESPN Jalen & Jacoby) pic.twitter.com/sxZ3hZFMab — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 27, 2020

The general consensus would most likely point to Giannis Antetokounmpo as the league’s MVP, given his production (which is somehow better than his MVP numbers from a year ago) and the Bucks owning the NBA’s best record. Lillard’s argument is centered on James’ longevity, what he’s doing in the face of immense pressure, and the Lakers being the best in the West, which isn’t surprising given Lillard also plays in that conference.

LeBron will certainly have support for a fifth MVP award this season, but it’d be surprising to see him come out ahead of Giannis for the award this season. Still, if nothing else, he has the vote of one of his elite contemporaries in Lillard, and that’s high praise.