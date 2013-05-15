Damian Lillard Predictably Leads The NBA’s All-Rookie Teams

Predictably, Damian Lillard headlines this year’s NBA All-Rookie First Team, where he is joined by Bradley Beal, Dion Waiters, Anthony Davis and Harrison Barnes. After the craziness that was this year’s All-Defensive Teams, it was good to see that Lillard, this year’s Rookie of the Year, was the only unanimous selection.

The voting panel consisted of all 30 NBA coaches and for the most part, they stayed away from doing anything stupid (like, um… voting for Mike James for the First Team All-Defense). The only vote you can question is Andre Drummond not making the First Team when he was arguably the most effective rookie — in somewhat limited minutes — for most of the year.

Here are this year’s total voting results:

FIRST TEAM

Damian Lillard (58 points, 29 first-place votes, 0 second-place votes)

Bradley Beal (57, 28, 1)

Anthony Davis (57, 28, 1)

Dion Waiters (50, 21, 8)

Harrison Barnes (47, 18, 11)

SECOND TEAM

Andre Drummond (35, 10, 15)

Jonas Valanciunas (31, 6, 19)

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (29, 3, 23)

Kyle Singler (17, 1, 15)

Tyler Zeller (15, 3, 9)

Other players receiving votes, with point totals (first place votes in parentheses): Maurice Harkless, Orlando, 14 (1); Alexey Shved, Minnesota, 14 (1); Chris Copeland, New York, 9 (1); Brian Roberts, New Orleans, 5; Andrew Nicholson, Orlando, 4; Jae Crowder, Dallas, 1; Festus Ezeli, Golden State, 1; Draymond Green, Golden State, 1; John Jenkins, Atlanta, 1; Terrence Jones, Houston, 1; Pablo Prigioni, New York, 1; Terrence Ross, Toronto, 1; Jeff Taylor, Charlotte, 1.

What do you think?

