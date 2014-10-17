Damian Lillard Previews Signature Shoe After #4BarFriday Rap

When adidas invited us out to Las Vegas to unveil their newest creations, the Crazylight Boost and D Rose 5 Boost, Blazers all-star Damian Lillard was part of the unveiling after signing close to a $100 million extension to stay in three stripes. With that large a contract– especially in lieu of fellow adidas teammate John Wall‘s signature kick — you knew his first signature shoe was coming at some point. As part of Dame’s ongoing #4BarFriday, he gave viewers a sneak peek of the D Lillard 1.
Here’s Dame kicking the rhymes and then holding up the first look at the new sneaker.
Got a special #4BarFriday for y'all. Probably not supposed to do this, but I can't keep it from y'all any longer. Preview of my first ever signature shoe: The @adidashoops #DLillard1…coming soon! Shout out to everyone that has helped my dreams come true. And let me know what y'all think. #teamadidas #threestripelife
Here’s a better look:
What do you think of Dame’s first signature kick?
