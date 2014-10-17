Damian Lillard Previews Signature Shoe After #4BarFriday Rap

When adidas invited us out to Las Vegas to unveil their newest creations, the Crazylight Boost and D Rose 5 Boost, Blazers all-star Damian Lillard was part of the unveiling after signing close to a $100 million extension to stay in three stripes. With that large a contract– especially in lieu of fellow adidas teammate John Wall‘s signature kick — you knew his first signature shoe was coming at some point. As part of Dame’s ongoing #4BarFriday, he gave viewers a sneak peek of the D Lillard 1.

Here’s Dame kicking the rhymes and then holding up the first look at the new sneaker.

Here’s a better look:

What do you think of Dame’s first signature kick?

