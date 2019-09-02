Getty Image

One of the things that “old school” fans of the NBA lament about the modern game is how star players are too friendly with each other and that there aren’t the same kinds of player rivalries that existed back in the day because there isn’t the same level of animosity.

That may be the case overall, but there are still some heated rivalries that exist between star players, most notably between Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook. The two All-Star point guards, both of whom wear the number 0, have a healthy disdain for each other on the court and it’s come through in a few heated moments, particularly in this last year’s playoff series.

Portland won that series 4-1, capped off by a Lillard game-winner that immediately became a legendary Blazers moment, and during the series the two jawed at each other and had a few run-ins and kerfuffles on the court. Last week, Lillard sat down with House of Highlights and was asked about his rivalry with Westbrook, and called it a “competitive rivalry,” noting both are intense on the court and stressing it was all out of respect.