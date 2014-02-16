Damian Lillard Throws Down Nasty Eastbay During Dunk Contest

02.16.14 4 years ago

He didn’t win, but Damian Lillard showed out during the new opening freestyle session of the 2014 Sprite Slam Dunk contest. While the East dominated the competition, Lillard broke out the eastbay in the opening round, and even that wasn’t enough to give the West a team win.

Despite the loss, any time a 6-3 guy puts it between his legs before slamming it home, you gotta marvel, doubly so when he participated in the two previous events while winning the first.

