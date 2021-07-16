Damian Lillard On The Rumors He Will Request A Trade: ‘It’s Not True’

The basketball world is abuzz in the aftermath of a rumor that Damian Lillard is getting closer and closer to making a formal trade request to the Portland Trail Blazers’ front office. On Friday afternoon, Lillard had the opportunity to address this rumor at USA Basketball training camp in Las Vegas, and while he stressed that the report was not true, he’s also made clear that his mind is not made up on what his future holds.

Damian Lillard on reports that he will request a trade: "It's not true. I haven't made any firm decision on what my future will be. There's no need for anybody to speak for me." pic.twitter.com/6pdVm1ghZU — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) July 16, 2021

“I woke to those reports, a lot of people reaching out to me,” Lillard said. “But it’s not true. I’ll start off the rip and say it’s not true. I said the last time I spoke to you guys that a lot of things are being said and it hasn’t come from me. So, number one, it’s not true. And secondly, I’ll also say that I haven’t made any firm decision on what my future will be, so there’s really no need for anybody else to speak for me or report this or report that.”

Continuing to stress something that he mentioned to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Lillard mentioned that he wants to see more urgency this year at all levels of the Blazers organization, saying that, “We’ve reached that point where it’s like, ‘It’s not enough, do we really want to win it all?'”

Damian Lillard on what the Blazers need to do to take a step forward: "The best way to put it is to be more urgent. We've reached the point where it's not enough…do we actually want to win it all?" pic.twitter.com/2PDF2vdiHw — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) July 16, 2021

Damian Lillard: "I don't disagree that maybe Chauncey can change our team and make us a better team. But I think if you look at our team as it is, I don't see how you say 'this is a championship team, we just need a new coach.'" — Sean Highkin (@highkin) July 16, 2021

As for what the future holds, Lillard is going to meet with new Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and general manager Neil Olshey, and he said that his expectation is he will suit up for the team when the 2021-22 season tips off.

Damian Lillard confirms @TheFrankIsola report that he's planning to meet with Chauncey Billups and Neil Olshey today. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) July 16, 2021

Dame says he "expects to be" in a Blazers uniform next season. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 16, 2021

There’s a long way to go for Portland this offseason, but it seems clear that the team has an edict from its best player to make a serious push to become a legitimate title contender. Perhaps more will become clear after he meets with his GM and new coach, but for now, the Blazers are a team that seems ripe for a big move this summer.