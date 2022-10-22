damian lillard deandre ayton
Damian Lillard Got Caught Talking Trash To Deandre Ayton Before His Missed A Late Free Throw During Blazers-Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns needed overtime to determine a winner on Friday night. Ultimately, Damian Lillard was able to carry his team across the finish line, as Portland picked up a 113-111 win in overtime behind a 41-point, 7-rebound effort by their All-Star guard.

Avoiding a second overtime was not guaranteed. With that exact score and a little more than a second remaining in the game, Phoenix big man Deandre Ayton, a career 75 percent free throw shooter who his only other attempt from the charity stripe on the evening, got fouled and sent to the free throw line for a pair of shots.

Before that could happen, though, cameras caught Lillard trying to get into Ayton’s head, as he told the big man that he doesn’t think Phoenix trusts him at the free throw line in this sort of situation.

Lillard got asked about the exchange after the game, and made clear that he thought he got to Ayton due to his lack of a response.

Ayton had an otherwise good night, scoring 26 points on 12-for-22 shooting with six rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block. But before the biggest moment of the night, Lillard was able to throw him off his game just enough to give the Suns their first loss of the year.

