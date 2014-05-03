Damian Lillard With The Ultimate Mic Drop

#Portland Trail Blazers #Video
05.03.14 4 years ago

Last night after his incredible series-ending buzzer-beater against Houston, Damian Lillard got the crowd in Portland going with the ultimate mic drop.

Lillard screamed “RIP CITAAAAYYYY” at the crowd and then walked off the court with “The Man” by Aloe Blacc rocking through the PA. If this doesn’t give you chills then we’re not sure what will.

What do you think?

