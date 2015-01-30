Damian Lillard Vows To Make Doubters Pay In (Deleted) Instagram Post

We considered simply updating our previous post on Damian Lillard’s reaction to being omitted from the All-Star team with his recent Instagram diatribe. But a message like this one deserves to stand on its own. In a measured, fiery rant ‘thanking’ the powers that be for his All-Star slight, Lillard promises to make doubters pay – the way he always has on his path to basketball greatness.

Here’s the caption on Lillard’s since deleted post from just after Adam Silver named DeMarcus Cousins the injury replacement for Kobe Bryant:

I just want to thank the coaches who feel I wasn’t good enough, the fans that didn’t think I was good enough , and Adam Silver also for not thinking I was good enough. This isn’t unfamiliar territory for me , it’s actually what my life has been inspired by. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed or that I don’t feel disrespected but it’s not too much to handle. Not the first or last guy to be snubbed. “You should have been there” isn’t good enough for me. But anyway, The reason I’m in these shoes is because I’ve always use the hand I was dealt to my advantage… A wise man once told me… ” it ain’t always gone be peaches and cream but somebody has to pay for the reason it’s not … One way or another ” … #ImThankful #Real#NonAllStar #RipCity #YellowTape

Lillard, or someone on his personal team, thought better of his tirade while we were writing this post and deleted it. Though we’d managed to copy and paste the link and thus save content of the caption above, its accompanying photo is lost. The picture read “BE SO GOOD THEY CAN’T IGNORE YOU” in red block letters.

We certainly won’t be ignoring Lillard tonight as his Portland Trail Blazers take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 EST. Statement game, anyone?

