D’Angelo Russell Had 27 In The Fourth As The Nets Came Back From 28 Down To Beat The Kings

03.20.19 33 mins ago

Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets are fighting for a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, which means every game is important until they clinch a top-8 spot.

On Wednesday in Sacramento, it appeared one opportunity would surely slip by to get a win as they trailed by 25 entering the fourth quarter against the Kings. Sacramento led by eight at the half and then opened the third quarter on a 20-0 run to take full control of the game, as Brooklyn appeared lost.

However, D’Angelo Russell exploded for 27 points in the fourth quarter as he posted a career-high 44 as the Nets came back with a 45-18 fourth quarter to win 123-121 in one of the most improbable comebacks of this season.

