The Brooklyn Nets are fighting for a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, which means every game is important until they clinch a top-8 spot.

On Wednesday in Sacramento, it appeared one opportunity would surely slip by to get a win as they trailed by 25 entering the fourth quarter against the Kings. Sacramento led by eight at the half and then opened the third quarter on a 20-0 run to take full control of the game, as Brooklyn appeared lost.

However, D’Angelo Russell exploded for 27 points in the fourth quarter as he posted a career-high 44 as the Nets came back with a 45-18 fourth quarter to win 123-121 in one of the most improbable comebacks of this season.