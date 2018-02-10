Danny Ainge And Kyrie Irving Are Not Concerned With The Cavs’ Active Trade Deadline

02.10.18 4 weeks ago

While the Cleveland Cavaliers blew it all up in a last ditch effort to retool its roster at the trade deadline, other favorites in the Eastern Conference did much less. The Raptors and Celtics essentially stood pat despite some rumors, instead watching as the Cavs traded out Isaiah Thomas and Dwayne Wade in an effort to get younger and, hopefully, better defensively.

The Cavaliers’ big moves made headlines around the league, but apparently not in Boston. According to general manager Danny Ainge, the Celtics aren’t worried about what the Cavs are doing at all.

Kyrie Irving didn’t seem all that interested in talking about the Celtics’ Eastern Conference rival, either. Irving was asked what he thought about his former team’s deadline deals and he didn’t have all that much to say.

