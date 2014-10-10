Danny Ainge Thinks Ray Allen Could Wait Until Mid-Season To Join A Team

Everyone wants Ray Allen; the question now is who he wants and when. With training camps and preseason play well underway and the start of the 2014-2015 season 18 days away, the league’s all-time leader in made three-pointers is still sitting at home. And according to his former GM Danny Ainge, Allen could wait several more months before deciding on his playing future.

In his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Ainge – Allen’s former boss with the Boston Celtics – said that he wouldn’t be surprised if the future Hall-of-Famer waited until mid-season to join a team. As transcribed by A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN Northeast:

“He may wait until All-Star break or January,” Ainge said. “And just see what teams are playing well, which teams are the healthiest and which team that he thinks that he might fit in, just in the style of play. With new coaches at some different places, he may just want to see how it unfolds before he makes a decision.”

Assuming Allen is keeping himself in-shape during his time away from the NBA, this approach might make the most sense. He’ll have his pick of contending teams whenever he decides to return – the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, and Washington Wizards have all expressed interest in bringing him aboard.

Allen surely wants a bigger role in 2014-2015 than designated crunch-time sniper. Waiting to see how teams’ rotations suss out would obviously help him land the part he deserves. If Dion Waiters struggles to adjust in Cleveland, for instance, Allen could find himself a major cog for the Cavs. Should Manu Ginobili go down in San Antonio, he could suddenly choose to be a big piece for the Spurs. The same possibilities exist at every other destination he’s considering.

Obviously, a similar line of thinking exists for the teams’ prospects on the whole. What if Derrick Rose isn’t himself and the Bulls’ ceiling is as a middling playoff team? Or Chris Paul goes down and the Clippers fall down the Western Conference pecking order?

Everything is under consideration for Allen, and rightfully so. Given his standing within the game, waiting until the season plays out a bit could indeed be his most prudent approach to choosing a team.

When should Allen sign?

