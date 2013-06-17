Danny Green Breaks Record for Most Threes in an NBA Finals

If Kevin Harlan was calling this NBA Finals, we would have been hearing that “Danny Green is a FLAMETHROWER!!” for the last two weeks. And with good reason – when have you seen a guy in the zone this long? It’s literally historic.
Watch Danny wet this deep transition trey in the second half to break Ray Allen‘s 2008 NBA record of 23 three-pointers in an NBA Finals:
[WATCH: DANNY GREEN MAKES THE BEST FOOD-RELATED SHOT YOU’VE EVER SEEN]
Meanwhile, Ray is not overjoyed:
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
This is Smack… really? NBA Finals game five and you post a video and a f*cking meme…. Since when did this replace well-written analysis?
DIMEMAG is dead, they’re only trying to squeeze out what’s left, nobody’s really read it anymore.