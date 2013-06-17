Danny Green Breaks Record for Most Threes in an NBA Finals

#NBA Finals #San Antonio Spurs #Video
06.16.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

If Kevin Harlan was calling this NBA Finals, we would have been hearing that “Danny Green is a FLAMETHROWER!!” for the last two weeks. And with good reason – when have you seen a guy in the zone this long? It’s literally historic.

Watch Danny wet this deep transition trey in the second half to break Ray Allen‘s 2008 NBA record of 23 three-pointers in an NBA Finals:

[WATCH: DANNY GREEN MAKES THE BEST FOOD-RELATED SHOT YOU’VE EVER SEEN]

Meanwhile, Ray is not overjoyed:

