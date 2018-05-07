Jazz Guard Dante Exum Suffered A Left Hamstring Injury During Game 4

Getty Image

Dante Exum has had some absolutely terrible luck with injuries during his NBA career. Exum missed all of the 2015-16 campaign due to an ACL tear, then missed 68 games during the 2017-18 season because of shoulder surgery. He’s a talented young player, but unfortunately for him, Exum just has not been able to stay healthy.

We saw some flashes out of Exum during the 2018 postseason, as he mixed stingy defense with the ability to navigate Utah’s offense, especially during the Jazz’s series against Houston. But the fourth-year guard unfortunately got bit by the injury bug again during Game 4, as Exum suffered a leg injury that looked really painful.

Exum suffered the injury on a Jazz possession in the third quarter. He finished things out on the possession in question by attempting a jumper, but after he missed, he immediately made his way into the tunnel towards Utah’s locker room.