Jazz Guard Dante Exum Suffered A Left Hamstring Injury During Game 4

#2018 NBA Playoffs
05.06.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Dante Exum has had some absolutely terrible luck with injuries during his NBA career. Exum missed all of the 2015-16 campaign due to an ACL tear, then missed 68 games during the 2017-18 season because of shoulder surgery. He’s a talented young player, but unfortunately for him, Exum just has not been able to stay healthy.

We saw some flashes out of Exum during the 2018 postseason, as he mixed stingy defense with the ability to navigate Utah’s offense, especially during the Jazz’s series against Houston. But the fourth-year guard unfortunately got bit by the injury bug again during Game 4, as Exum suffered a leg injury that looked really painful.

Exum suffered the injury on a Jazz possession in the third quarter. He finished things out on the possession in question by attempting a jumper, but after he missed, he immediately made his way into the tunnel towards Utah’s locker room.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsDante ExumUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 6 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 7 days ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 7 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 7 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP