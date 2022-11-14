Sunday’s matchup between the Cavs and Timberwolves saw both teams trying to snap 3-game losing streaks, with Cleveland tasked with doing so without Donovan Mitchell or Jarrett Allen.

Those absences proved too much for the Cavs to overcome, as Minnesota jumped out to a 20-point lead after the first quarter and maintained that edge into the fourth, before Cleveland mounted a comeback that fell just short in a 129-124 Wolves win. D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns starred for Minnesota, scoring 59 points combined in the win, but they had some serious competition in the form of Darius Garland, as the Cavs’ All-Star point guard put up a career-high 51 points in the loss.

🔥 @dariusgarland22 went wild in the second half dropping 32 PTS to put up the first 50+ point game of the season! 51 PTS (career high), 6 AST, 10 3PM (career high) pic.twitter.com/V4FpVfDK1D — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2022

It was the first 50-point outing of the 2022-23 season from anyone in the NBA, and Garland’s heroics were nearly enough to reel in the Wolves in the fourth quarter, as Cleveland cut the lead to as few as two in the final minute. The comeback attempt was ended by a terrific play from Rudy Gobert as he tipped a long inbound pass attempt from Kevin Love into Taurean Prince’s hands, who hit two free throws to ice the game.

Darius Garland is doubled by the Timberwolves. Kevin Love attempts a deep inbound pass to Mobley and gets it deflected by Gobert. Prince is fouled, he makes both free throws after this and the game is over. pic.twitter.com/1V3ghpWIP9 — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) November 14, 2022

It’s a much-needed win for a Minnesota team that’s been scuffling throughout the start to the season, finally seeing Towns and Gobert put together double-doubles in the same game and Russell breaking out of his shooting slump. For the Cavs, it’s a tough loss that, while understandable considering their absences, puts them on a four-game losing streak with little in the way of reprieve upcoming as they face the East’s top team, Milwaukee, next. That said, seeing Garland get rolling with a 50-point night is a silver lining on what looked like it might be a miserable night before the fourth quarter.