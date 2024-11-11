How Darius Garland And The Cavs Got Their Confidence Back

The Cleveland Cavaliers came into the 2024-25 season with plenty of pressure, as this felt like a make-it-or-break-it season for their Core Four. They re-signed Donovan Mitchell and gave contract extensions to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, while Darius Garland is entering the second year of his own 5-year deal. A ton of money has been committed to this group, with the expectation that they would take another step forward as a real threat in the Eastern Conference under new head coach Kenny Atkinson. While they can’t fully answer whether they’ve done that until May and June, the Cavs have made an emphatic statement to open the season, as they are the NBA’s last remaining unbeaten at 11-0. That hot start is the byproduct of confidence and trust in their group, something they’ve built over the years but had to fortify by figuring out how everyone can play to their strengths. One of the difficult tasks of building confidence as a unit is that each player has to first have that confidence in themselves. The story of the young season for Cleveland has been strides in that area by the two youngest members of their core, as Garland and Mobley are playing some of the best basketball of their careers. For Garland, he’s bounced back after a difficult 2023-24 campaign that saw him suffer a broken jaw early in the year and never get fully back to his peak level. As he explained to DIME over the weekend, after missing a third of the season, he wasn’t too interested in vacations this summer, instead opting to get in the gym and build back the strength, confidence, and wiggle that had been missing at the end of last season. “It’s a total difference. It’s a big difference,” Garland said of how he feels starting this season compared to the second half of last year. “I’m in a good head space right now. I’m fully healthy — some little nicks, but nothing too major right now. And yeah, just came in with a lot of confidence over the summer, put in a lot of work. Especially after last year, I didn’t play a lot of games, so wasn’t a lot of vacations for me this summer, or a lot of hangout time. It was really just strictly in the gym trying to get better, trying to put some more weight and some more muscle on that I lost from last year, from having to jaw surgery. And yeah, trying to get my confidence back, trying to get my wiggle back, and my ball handling and just trying to stay consistent with it.” Garland’s summer in the gym helped him remember how much he loves the game. One of the lasting images from the end of last season for Garland and the Cavs was Donovan Mitchell on the bench putting his arm around Garland and saying “I believe in you,” as Garland was mired in the midst of a shooting slump. It was a touching moment between teammates, but also telling of how difficult things were for Garland, who had lost his perpetual smile and was finding it difficult to have that same sense of belief. This season, his confidence is back, as is his infectious smile, and Garland is looking to spread that positivity beyond the court as well. For Veteran’s Day weekend, that means welcoming a pair of Gold Star families from the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) to the Cavs’ games against the Nets and Bulls, as Garland is helping honor a pair of families of fallen veterans from his hometown of Gary, IN. “It’s super cool just to have some veteran families around me,” Garland said. “My grandfathers were veterans, so just trying to show some love and support for some of the families, and show that they’re loved and that they mean a lot to us, and we know how it is battling some things that they’ve gone through and that they’ve been through. So yeah, just to have their backs and just show that they’re loved and that we really appreciate it.” Both families have ties to Garland, as his mother went to high school with both of the fallen service members. He wants to take the opportunity his platform provides to show them love and do his favorite thing: put a smile on someone’s face.

A post shared by Cavs Care (@cavscare_)

The way the Cavs have played so far this season has put an awful lot of smiles on faces in Cleveland, and Garland credits their hot start to the connectivity of the group and the confidence that's instilled up and down the roster. This is the third year together for the Core Four, and many of their reserves have also been part of the team for at least a year or two. That familiarity has created a culture of accountability, with Garland noting that from players to coaches to the training staff, there's a camaraderie that allows for honest conversations that make everyone better. The newest face in the room is head coach Kenny Atkinson, as he took over for JB Bickerstaff (now in Detroit) with aspirations of taking this group to the next level. Garland, like everyone else in Cleveland, has been impressed with how Atkinson hit the ground running with the Cavs, and highlighted the way he instills confidence in everyone as the biggest thing he's brought to the team. "He was a player, so he knows what it's like playing a lot of games, and just having that confidence out on the floor — I mean, when you have that confidence, I think you just get boosted a little bit more," Garland said. "You think that you can do anything and make any kind of shot, and that's what our team has right now. We're shooting the ball with confidence, making plays with confidence, and we're doing it on both ends of the floor, and I think that's where he's just instilling us. Even at film, when we don't shoot a shot we're wide open, he's going to get on us about shooting the ball, because that might be the only good shot that we have in that possession. So he wants us to shoot every ball with confidence, shoot every open one and just keep continuing to play hard and trust each other." Garland has always been a good shooter, but last season, that confidence in his shot waned a bit, particularly in the postseason. That gave Garland plenty of motivation this summer, where he stripped his game back down to the basics and built it back up with a focus on the little details that go a long way in the games. "Just trying to pay attention to details," Garland said. "Just try to do all the little things to make me a better scorer, make me a better shooter. Literally the smallest things, like getting my feet ready, staying down low before I even get the ball. I mean, just literally everything, all the little things. I really went back from square one, from when I started basketball and just worked my way up until I could really start moving and going full speed for the entire summer. So I really went back to the basics this summer, and just tried to clean everything up and just try to polish everything, and getting some of the results back right now." The results are the best shooting percentages of his career from every level, with splits of 53.8/47.5/95.0 through the first 11 games. He's finishing better than he ever has at the rim, a byproduct of the strength he added over the summer, and he's shooting threes at a higher rate and making more of them than he ever has as a pro. That's a lethal combination, and he certainly seems to have found that wiggle off the bounce once again, helped by his decisiveness and confidence with the ball as both a shooter and driving to attack the defense.