Darius Miles Once Got Pulled Over By Shaq For Speeding On His Way To Practice

10.24.18 59 mins ago

Darius Miles had as fascinating of an NBA career as anyone who never made an All-Star game. Taken third overall in the 2000 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, Miles was, at the time, the highest-selected high schooler in NBA history. He was one of the faces of a wildly entertaining era in Clippers history, but he was traded after three years, bounced around for a little, injured his knee, and saw his NBA career after eight season. Since his career ended, Miles has been arrested and filed for bankruptcy, making him a poster boy for how not to do things after your career ends.

Well, that was the perception of him, anyway, until he wrote a piece for The Players Tribune on Wednesday aptly titled “What The Hell Happened To Darius Miles?” It’s funny, compelling, insightful, heartbreaking, and gives a glimpse into why Miles struggled so much towards the end of his NBA career and during retirement. Please read it, and laugh as much as I did at guest editor Quentin Richardson.

