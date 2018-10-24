Getty Image

Darius Miles had as fascinating of an NBA career as anyone who never made an All-Star game. Taken third overall in the 2000 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, Miles was, at the time, the highest-selected high schooler in NBA history. He was one of the faces of a wildly entertaining era in Clippers history, but he was traded after three years, bounced around for a little, injured his knee, and saw his NBA career after eight season. Since his career ended, Miles has been arrested and filed for bankruptcy, making him a poster boy for how not to do things after your career ends.

Well, that was the perception of him, anyway, until he wrote a piece for The Players Tribune on Wednesday aptly titled “What The Hell Happened To Darius Miles?” It’s funny, compelling, insightful, heartbreaking, and gives a glimpse into why Miles struggled so much towards the end of his NBA career and during retirement. Please read it, and laugh as much as I did at guest editor Quentin Richardson.