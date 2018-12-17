Getty Image

Mavs sensation Luka Doncic hasn’t wasted any time taking the NBA by storm. Prior to his rookie season, he was one of the most coveted European prospects of all time, having racked up all sorts of accolades playing professional basketball as a teenager in the world’s most competitive league outside of the U.S.

Still, some teams were skeptical, most infamously the Atlanta Hawks, who traded Luka to the Mavs on draft night to secure the rights to Trae Young. But other teams passed on him as well, including the Phoenix Suns, who took Deandre Ayton with the top overall pick, and the Sacramento Kings, who went with Duke star Marvin Bagley III.

Some are already regretting that decision, and Kings head coach Dave Joerger may be among them. Joerger had high praise for Doncic prior to his team’s home game against the Mavs on Sunday, and seemed to send a message to the Kings front office that passed on the Slovenian wunderkind on draft night.