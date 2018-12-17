Kings Coach Dave Joerger Doesn’t See A Ceiling For Luka Doncic, ‘Unfortunately For Us’

12.16.18 29 mins ago

Getty Image

Mavs sensation Luka Doncic hasn’t wasted any time taking the NBA by storm. Prior to his rookie season, he was one of the most coveted European prospects of all time, having racked up all sorts of accolades playing professional basketball as a teenager in the world’s most competitive league outside of the U.S.

Still, some teams were skeptical, most infamously the Atlanta Hawks, who traded Luka to the Mavs on draft night to secure the rights to Trae Young. But other teams passed on him as well, including the Phoenix Suns, who took Deandre Ayton with the top overall pick, and the Sacramento Kings, who went with Duke star Marvin Bagley III.

Some are already regretting that decision, and Kings head coach Dave Joerger may be among them. Joerger had high praise for Doncic prior to his team’s home game against the Mavs on Sunday, and seemed to send a message to the Kings front office that passed on the Slovenian wunderkind on draft night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft
TAGS2018 NBA Draftdallas mavericksDave Joergerluka doncicSACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP