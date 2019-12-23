Ex-Knicks Coach David Fizdale Will Reportedly Re-Join ESPN As An NBA Analyst

David Fizdale’s tenure with the New York Knicks was brief, lasting just 22 games into his second season at the helm in Manhattan before he was ousted with a 4-18 record. How much of those struggles belong on the shoulders of Fizdale is debatable, as he wasn’t given much to work with, but the organization decided to move on, likely to chase a big name to lead the franchise along with a possible regime change at the top.

Fizdale has moved on too, apparently, as SNY’s Ian Begley reports the former Knicks and Grizzlies head coach will be returning to ESPN as an NBA analyst, where he spent a year between head coaching stints the last time he was fired early in a season. Per Begley, Fizdale will appear on multiple shows as an analyst, and surely will bring some insight into whatever is going on with the Knicks.

One wouldn’t expect him to dive too much into the dysfunction at Madison Square Garden, but whatever tidbits of information he can offer into the inner workings of one of the league’s most perennially disappointing franchises will be fascinating. Beyond that, he’s an entertaining guy when talking basketball and will bring that to the airwaves.