David Fizdale Says R.J. Barrett Will Play Some Point Guard For The Knicks This Season

Depending on the lens through which you view their offseason, things didn’t really go as planned for the New York Knicks this summer. They struck out on all the top-tier free agents, namely Kevin Durant, who they had long-targeted but who ultimately signed on with their cross-town rivals in Brooklyn.

But to their credit, they didn’t overspend on secondary options to try and compensate, and they made the logical choice on draft night to select Duke’s R.J. Barrett, who’d had his ups and downs in college but had shown tremendous potential to be part of their young core moving forward.

So far, David Fizadale has been impressed with the 19-year-old rookie from Canada, particularly his versatility as a 6’7 combo guard. He’s been so impressed, in fact, that he’s toying with the idea of letting him log some time at the point this season as they hammer out their lineup configurations.