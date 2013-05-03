David Lee Returns Like Willis Reed (Video)

When David Lee tore his hip flexor in the first game of the playoffs, the Warriors announced the team’s lone All-Star was done for the postseason. The only unknown was whether he’d need surgery. No one thought he’d be back this soon, so when TNT interrupted the first game of the night with footage of Lee warming up, there was only one name we could think of: Willis Reed.

Lee’s return created a pretty funny game-within-the-game moment between George Karl and Mark Jackson. To hold down the Bay Area crowd, Karl deliberately called timeout when he saw Lee (he played barely one minute) checking in for the first time. Jackson countered by instead waiting to put him in until the next dead ball so that the Warriors faithful could go berserk.

