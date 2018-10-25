The Pelicans Clapped Back At David Stern Over His ‘Inappropriate’ Comments About Dell Demps

10.24.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

David Stern did a rare interview with Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated that was released on Wednesday, and the former longtime NBA commissioner had plenty of interesting things to say.

However, the comments that got the most play were about his role in vetoing the Chris Paul to the Lakers trade when the NBA was running the Pelicans (then the Hornets). Stern explained why he shut down that trade in favor of the package they got from the Clippers, but in the process called out general manager Dell Demps, who is still there, for being “lousy” at his job.

“[Demps] had agreed to [trade Paul to the Lakers for] Kevin Martin and Luis Scola or something, and I said we can do better than that…. And the next trade was [to the Clippers for] Eric Gordon and Al-Farouq Aminu and what we thought was a really great draft pick, the 10th pick, which turned out to be Austin Rivers. At least those three and someone else [center Chris Kaman]. But Dell Demps is a lousy general manager and none of those players are currently with the team anymore, and he may lose Anthony Davis.”

Around The Web

TAGSDAVID STERNNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP