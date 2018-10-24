Getty Image

David Stern has kept a relatively low profile ever since he left his post as the NBA commissioner in 2014. He’s popped up every now and then, as he’s kept busy ever since his time in charge of the league came to its conclusion, but for the most part, Stern has kept a low profile.

But on Wednesday, Stern was back in the news, as Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated sat down with the former commissioner to discuss a number of topics. It touches on non-basketball stuff — like how Stern refuses to say he retired or his thoughts on politics in America right now. But of course, the best portions of the story have to do with his time in charge of the NBA.

For example, Stern spoke about the infamous Chris Paul trade to the Los Angeles Lakers that he shot down, as the league was in control of the then-New Orleans Hornets.

“I didn’t do a great job of explaining it at the time,” Stern said. “There was a trade that [New Orleans GM] Dell Demps wanted us to approve and I said heck no, but he had told [Rockets GM] Daryl Morey and [then Lakers GM] Mitch Kupchak he had authority to do it and he didn’t. I said no. We just settled a lockout and you want me to approve a basketball trade?”