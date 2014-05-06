David West Was Furious At Roy Hibbert After Game 1

During Washington’s 102-96 Game 1 win, the Wizards outrebounded the Pacers 53-36 for 19 second-chance points. Indiana’s David West was irate after the game and his fury was directed at teammate Roy Hibbert. Said West after the game: “[Hibbert’s] got to be part of the fight. H’s got to be part of this thing for us to go anywhere.”

David West didn’t mince words after a Game 1 loss to the Wizards when talking about teammate Roy Hibbert, whose play has nosedived in the season’s final two months and during Indiana’s 7-game scare in round 1 against Atlanta. Things might have hit a nadir for Hibbert in Game 1 against the Wizards, though, and the veteran West — the most respect Pacers player in the locker-room — didn’t censure himself when talking about Roy in front of the media after the game: By way of Pacers.com scribe Scott Agness comes this summation of more Indiana in-fighting following another Game 1 loss at home for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed:

David West, Roy Hibbert and Rasual Butler appeared to have a talk in the weight room. Doors were shut. Guys declined to talk about it. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 6, 2014

Never seen David West so hot in the locker room postgame. First time I can remember him cutting off the media. (Spoke for ~5mins) — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 6, 2014

A beyond furious David West, on Hibbert: "He’s got to be part of the fight. H’s got to be part of this thing for us to go anywhere.” — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 6, 2014

Roy Hibbert: "I’m going to change some things up for the second game. I’m going to look within myself and go out there and figure it out." — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 6, 2014

Hibbert: "I got to come out and be aggressive. I got to be a different Roy Hibbert than I have been." — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 6, 2014

In 17 minutes of action, Hibbert finished 0-for-2 from the field with 0 rebounds and 0 points. Hibbert is still 7-2, so to go without a rebound, even in just 17 minutes of action, is beyond deplorable. We’re guessing that’s what West and Roy discussed after the game, though the language was probably a little more severe.

Gilbert Arenas — who seems to feel he’s a part of this Wizards playoff run despite being out of the league — took to Instagram to poke fun at Hibbert’s poor play. He captioned the below photo: “They just caught Roy hibbert outside for an interview lmaoo great win tonight boys..”

What the hell has happened to Roy Hibbert?

