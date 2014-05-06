David West Was Furious At Roy Hibbert After Game 1

During Washington’s 102-96 Game 1 win, the Wizards outrebounded the Pacers 53-36 for 19 second-chance points. Indiana’s David West was irate after the game and his fury was directed at teammate Roy Hibbert. Said West after the game: “[Hibbert’s] got to be part of the fight. H’s got to be part of this thing for us to go anywhere.”
David West didn’t mince words after a Game 1 loss to the Wizards when talking about teammate Roy Hibbert, whose play has nosedived in the season’s final two months and during Indiana’s 7-game scare in round 1 against Atlanta. Things might have hit a nadir for Hibbert in Game 1 against the Wizards, though, and the veteran West — the most respect Pacers player in the locker-room — didn’t censure himself when talking about Roy in front of the media after the game: By way of Pacers.com scribe Scott Agness comes this summation of more Indiana in-fighting following another Game 1 loss at home for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed:
David West, Roy Hibbert and Rasual Butler appeared to have a talk in the weight room. Doors were shut. Guys declined to talk about it.
— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 6, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Never seen David West so hot in the locker room postgame. First time I can remember him cutting off the media. (Spoke for ~5mins)
— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 6, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
A beyond furious David West, on Hibbert: "He’s got to be part of the fight. H’s got to be part of this thing for us to go anywhere.”
— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 6, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Roy Hibbert: "I’m going to change some things up for the second game. I’m going to look within myself and go out there and figure it out."
— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 6, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Hibbert: "I got to come out and be aggressive. I got to be a different Roy Hibbert than I have been."
— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 6, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
In 17 minutes of action, Hibbert finished 0-for-2 from the field with 0 rebounds and 0 points. Hibbert is still 7-2, so to go without a rebound, even in just 17 minutes of action, is beyond deplorable. We’re guessing that’s what West and Roy discussed after the game, though the language was probably a little more severe.
Gilbert Arenas — who seems to feel he’s a part of this Wizards playoff run despite being out of the league — took to Instagram to poke fun at Hibbert’s poor play. He captioned the below photo: “They just caught Roy hibbert outside for an interview lmaoo great win tonight boys..”
What the hell has happened to Roy Hibbert?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Roy probably would be better off somewhere else. The team as a whole is fucking up and infighting. Roy’s underperforming but the Pacers have been beating themselves before this game.
I don’t get why Gilbert is being so classless. I love the guy and his trolling and antics are part of why I love him. Sure he “keeps gettin dem checks” but I’m sure his words would mean more if he was still in the L.
Hibbert needs his head adjusted and West is the man for the job. I’ve never seen a 7-footer play as small as Hibbert does. Even when he is under the basket he prefers to lay it in than smash one down.
Bird should have put a clause in that contract that his rebound rate needs to be higher than that of his team’s PG.
Roy Hibbert (professor klump) been garbage! Why is everyone so surprised?… Let’s go Heat!!!
Cause he was a beast last postseason? I think a teammate slept with his wife or some shit like that.
Blame the Monstars!
why 0 rebounds despite being 7’2″? that’s because rebounding has never been about height, it’s always been about rebounding.