Davon Jefferson Stars In A New Poster With This Drew League Dunk Over A Hapless Defender

Davon Jefferson has bounced around the European league’s since going undrafted in 2008. But the Los Angeles crowd at Drew League certainly remembers the former USC standout now. After failing to land an NBA contract in 2008, Jefferson played in Israel and France before landing in Russia. He was named the PBL (Russian league) MVP in 2011. This past year, Russian club team BC Enisey enjoyed his services, but not as much as the Drew League crowd enjoyed this dunk right in his defender’s face.

Davon deserves another angle:

One fan’s reaction seemed about right.

