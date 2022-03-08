When Dawn Staley signed a historic seven-year, $22.4 million contract last fall to stay on as the head women’s basketball coach at South Carolina, to many in women’s sports, it was a sign of hope in an industry where there isn’t always a lot of it. Not only because it was a massive reward for what has been massive success in the program, but because it drew Staley’s salary even with the men’s head coach at the university.

During negotiations, Staley had to make the case to South Carolina leadership that she had achieved enough to deserve the deal. The accolades speak for themselves — a National Championship in 2017 and three Final Fours — but Staley struggled to find comparisons for her performance in the modern game.

“What is my market value?” she asked herself and the university. “I’m a Black woman, highly successful in my profession. There aren’t many Black women who are as successful as I am in this profession. There are only either white women or white men who have had the type of success or better. So what is my fair value? What is it? Where is it?”

While Staley stands impressively atop her sport today, nearly 30 years ago, another pioneer asked herself similar questions in a similar situation. A young coach named C. Vivian Stringer, on the heels of a 1993 Final Four appearance at the University of Iowa, agreed to an extension that pulled her equal to the men’s basketball coach at the time, Tom Davis.

“I’m so grateful of my brother, Tim, who was my representative at the time, who told me I had matched the same amount of money as (Davis),” says Stringer now. “It bothers me now to (think), have we gone backward?”

Telling the story this way, pay equity among women’s basketball coaches does seem to have lost its momentum. But the same can be said of the fight for equity in sport for women across time. Billie Jean King and the Original Nine took a stand for equal tournament payouts — then Venus Williams did the same. And just as Stringer and Staley sought salaries equal to their counterparts in the men’s game, Becky Hammon left the NBA last year to reset the market for WNBA head coach salaries. The U.S. Women’s National Team soccer stars have been fighting for equal pay for so long they may as well have their own chapter in this history.

Staley didn’t negotiate this new deal just for her bank account. She did it to “strike when the iron was hot” and take a leap forward in this fight rather than baby steps.

“It’s a long, drawn-out fight that will continue, but I hope that I lend a ray of hope to continue to fight and be able to risk it all,” she says. “That’s what it takes in order for you to have a groundbreaking headline. Because everybody puts the money up there. I want to put the fight (in the headline). It was a fight. That should be the headline.”