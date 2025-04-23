Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. The Weeknd released a video for “Drive” alongside Jenna Oretga and Leon Thomas and Halle Bailey collabed on the emotional and jaded “Rather Be Alone.” SZA launched her cruelty-free lip gloss line “Not Beauty” while Coco Jones revealed the tracklist for her debut album Why Not More? Elsewhere, Solange announced a week of Eldorado ballroom events in her hometown of Houston, and Emotional Oranges, Jessie Reyez, and Becky G released their video for “Candy Gum.” Here are the new music releases you need to listen to:

Leon Thomas & Halle — “Rather Be Alone” Leon Thomas and Halle Bailey’s hypnotic single “Rather Be Alone” is the perfect appetizer ahead of Thomas’ Mutt deluxe album. Here, Thomas and Bailey sing about walking away from a love that no longer serves them. Alex Isley — When Alex Isley opens the door to a deeper sonic world where vulnerability takes the lead on her new EP When. The seven-track project explores love, identity, intimacy, and emotional growth with production help from Kaytranada and Camper.

Naomi Sharon — “The Only Love We Know” Naomi Sharon delivers another sample of her upcoming The Only Love We Know EP with its title track. About the EP, Sharon says it’s about “finding happiness within yourself and embracing the positive things in life.” Destin Conrad — “Kissing In Public” Destin Conrad’s “Kissing In Public” single is proof of the high-quality music you can expect on his upcoming debut album Love Digital. This record is a bold and joyful anthem about embracing public affection without shame as a gay man in love.

Pink Sweat$ — “Scared In Love” Philly singer Pink Sweat$ kicks off a new era with “Scared To Love.” He released the song with a question to his followers on Instagram, asking, “Ever been in love and terrified at the same time?” The vulnerable and honest single addresses just that. Sault — 10 Sault’s 12th album 10 got the full Easter Weekend experience as it was released on Friday, before mysteriously disappearing, all to return — or resurrect on Sunday. The 10-track effort is laced with gospel influences to strengthen the Easter theme.

Chikoruss — “Vogue On Vogue” Montreal singer Chikoruss keeps his foot on the pedal with his new single “Vogue On Vogue.” The track supplies a nostalgic R&B feel that’s reminiscent of his past records like “Bestfriend,” “No Makeup,” and “All On Me.” Amaria BB — “All Of You” Amaria BB keeps it sizzling with her new single “All Of You.” The record is a perfect one for the impending summer months as sings about not being able to turn around from the magnetic feeling present between her and a new love interest.

Dee Gatti — “Back Of Your Mind” Dee Gatti’s “Back Of Your Mind” is another strong follow up to last year’s Look What You’ve Done project. The new record starts with an acoustic feeling as soft guitar strums get you settled in. Next, a steady drum beat appears as Gatti sings about keeping a love alive despite the signs saying it’s over. N3WYRKLA — “Plastic Cup” Genre-bending singer N3WYRKLA’s “Plastic Cup” is a sharp example of her ability to excel in multiple genres. The new record marks her first release of the year as she continues a tour with Ferg.

Black Party — “Distant Lover” Black Party’s “Distant Lover” marks the joyful return for the Little Rock singer who’s gone a little over a year without new music. Thankfully, with the new single out now and a tour set to kick off next month, it seems like things will get more active for Black Party. Asiahn — “Wassup Wit It” Asiahn’s “Wassup Wit It” brings us one step closer to her upcoming album Free. The track is perfect for summertime, pre-gaming, seduction, and letting loose. “I’m tapping into a side of me that the public rarely sees,” she says about the song. “It’s sexy. It’s confident. It’s a summer bop.”