All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Addison Rae continue her pop star pivot and Post Malone reunite with a fruitful collaborator. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Addison Rae — “Headphones On” Rae isn’t the first social media star to attempt a transition into music, but she’s doing better at it than most in her position ever have. “Diet Pepsi” ranked highly on last year’s Uproxx Music Critics Poll, and now she’s back with “Headphones On,” a chill, Madonna-like number. Morgan Wallen — “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” Feat. Post Malone “I Had Some Help” was a big No. 1 hit for Malone and Wallen, and now they’re taking another crack at having a collaborative smash with “I Ain’t Comin’ Back.” “I Had Some Help” was Malone featuring Wallen, but the new tune is the other way around and it sees Malone and Wallen singing about one way they’re especially unlike Jesus.

Leon Thomas and Halle — “Rather Be Alone” Not long after making his Tiny Desk debut, Thomas is in the spotlight once again with “Rather Be Alone.” Last week’s Halle collaboration is a smooth and emotional joint effort that should hold fans over as they wait for the deluxe edition of Mutt. JID — “Wrk” JID has, to use his words, a “new world” in the works. He offered a peek at it last week with “Wrk,” which sees the rapper plying his signature flow on a head-bobbing tune.

Dom Dolla and Kid Cudi — “Forever” Dolla debuted his Cudi collaboration “Forever” during his recent sold-out Madison Square Garden shows, and now he’s unveiled the studio version. Cudi graces the dance-ready tune with some uplifting lyrics: “Slip and see, I float through heaven / No words you speak, just so lost forgettin’ / What the world can bring, I’m in my world, it’s better / Ain’t no time to think, I wanna stay forever.” Julien Baker & Torres — “Bottom Of A Bottle” After years of wanting to make a country album together, Baker and Torres have finally done it. Send A Prayer My Way is out now and they refaced last week’s release with one final pre-album single, the languid “Bottom Of A Bottle.”

Davido — “Offa Me” Feat. Victoria Monet Afrobeats star Davido just unveiled his latest album, 5ive, and there are a lot more than just five features, as the project includes collabs with people like Becky G, Musa Keys, Omah Lay, Shenseea, Victony, YG Marley, and Victoria Monét. The later guests on “Offa Me,” adding some smoothness (not that Davido is ever short on that) to the rhythmic tune. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — “Deadstick” King Gizzard etc. are tough to put in a box, largely because just when you think you have, they have a new album out already. Their latest, Phantom Island, is set for June, and the single “Deadstick” delivers some ’70s or ’80s summery rock vibes.