Deandre Ayton Doesn’t Think He Gets Enough ‘Credit’ For His Game

Deandre Ayton knows that he isn’t the basketball darling that Luka Doncic is, but he also doesn’t understand why he isn’t getting attention for his potentially historic rookie season.

In an interview with The Undefeated, Ayton expressed to Marc Spears that he doesn’t believe people want to give him the credit he deserves for what he’s doing on the floor.

“I’ve always been under the radar,” Ayton said. “Everybody knows what type of player I am. They just don’t want to give me the credit, I guess. I had to work very hard to deserve everything I have now. I don’t see what the issue is. I just got to keep working.”