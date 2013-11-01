DeAndre Jordan & Andrew Bogut Shoving Match Fizzles

During the highly anticipated Clippers-Warriors game tonight, DeAndre Jordan was upset over a harmless foul by Andrew Bogut and pushed him. Bogut reciprocated with a push of his own, and as Shaq and Chuck both agreed at halftime, “Bogut ain’t no chump.” This was fun, but the second half is going to be even more so.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There was a brief Stephen Curry heat check in the second half after he drained his second 3-pointer of the third quarter from what seemed like close to 30 feet, but he’s also got 8 turnovers and Blake Griffin just threw down a couple alley-oops. This game has lived up to the fun we envisioned earlier today. The NBA is back!

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.