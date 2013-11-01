DeAndre Jordan & Andrew Bogut Shoving Match Fizzles

#Los Angeles Clippers #Golden State Warriors
11.01.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

During the highly anticipated Clippers-Warriors game tonight, DeAndre Jordan was upset over a harmless foul by Andrew Bogut and pushed him. Bogut reciprocated with a push of his own, and as Shaq and Chuck both agreed at halftime, “Bogut ain’t no chump.” This was fun, but the second half is going to be even more so.

There was a brief Stephen Curry heat check in the second half after he drained his second 3-pointer of the third quarter from what seemed like close to 30 feet, but he’s also got 8 turnovers and Blake Griffin just threw down a couple alley-oops. This game has lived up to the fun we envisioned earlier today. The NBA is back!

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Golden State Warriors
TAGSANDREW BOGUTDEANDRE JORDANDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLos Angeles Clippers

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP