DeAndre Jordan Eats Ed Davis For Dinner On A Putback Slam

…And other things. As we wrote in Smack, DeAndre Jordan ripped out Ed Davis‘ heart and then served it to him on a platter in the opening moments of the Clippers’ home win against the Raptors yesterday afternoon. But that’s not all he did. Yes, he had 16 points and 16 rebounds, but he also caught a couple of ridiculous lobs from Chauncey Billups. Jordan owned the top 10 plays of the day yesterday in the NBA, and might actually have better highlights this year than his best bud, Blake Griffin. Hit the jump for the evidence.
Click here for DeAndre’s crazy alley-oops:
Ouch….That dude is the truth.