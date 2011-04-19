DeAndre Jordan’s Ink

“Turn up the lights in here baby, extra bright I want y’all to see this…”

Sure, maybe when DeAndre Jordan tweeted this line in early December he meant nothing by it; it was probably just an online fist bump to Kanye‘s joint, “All Of The Lights.” But since the 22-year-old and former 2008 second-round pick slid into the starting frontcourt for the Los Angeles Clippers nine games into the season, he’s never shined brighter.

Alongside his L.A. bash brother Blake Griffin, Jordan has become one of the game’s highest risers above the rim and finished the regular season ranked amongst the league leaders in dunks per game. In only his third season, DJ put up career highs across the board and has quickly become the Clips’ defensive enforcer in the paint. But unlike his best friend Griffin, Jordan has also elevated his tattoo game to rival that of any player on the West Coast.

As a 17-year-old, DJ inked his first tat in his hometown of Houston and has continued to build on his collection ever since. And even though he admittedly wants to slow down his tattoo game in the future, there are still plans to modify and expand his extensive artwork. If tattoos tell a story, Jordan’s is one of dedication, humility and fun â€“ all traits analogous with the 6-11 team comedian. Interesting, because his favorite NBA ink bearer is none other than the Birdman himself, Denver Nuggets forward Chris Andersen. And although DJ has no plans to follow in the Bird’s neck-tatted footprints, his work deserves a light of its own.

“H-Star”

The ‘H’ is for my hometown of Houston.

“Lion’s Head”

The lion was one of my first ones when I first started getting tattooed. Strong leaders have a lot of courage and heart, things like that, so I got that one.

“Matthew 5:4-5”

‘Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted. Blessed are the meek for they will inherit the Earth.’ It’s kind of self-explanatory. I mean I see a lot of writing and things like that, that I can relate to and I’m not like, ‘Oh, I should get it tattooed on me,’ but I just kind of like them so much that I want to get it.