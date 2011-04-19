DeAndre Jordan’s Ink

Sure, maybe when DeAndre Jordan tweeted this line in early December he meant nothing by it; it was probably just an online fist bump to Kanye‘s joint, “All Of The Lights.” But since the 22-year-old and former 2008 second-round pick slid into the starting frontcourt for the Los Angeles Clippers nine games into the season, he’s never shined brighter.
Alongside his L.A. bash brother Blake Griffin, Jordan has become one of the game’s highest risers above the rim and finished the regular season ranked amongst the league leaders in dunks per game. In only his third season, DJ put up career highs across the board and has quickly become the Clips’ defensive enforcer in the paint. But unlike his best friend Griffin, Jordan has also elevated his tattoo game to rival that of any player on the West Coast.
As a 17-year-old, DJ inked his first tat in his hometown of Houston and has continued to build on his collection ever since. And even though he admittedly wants to slow down his tattoo game in the future, there are still plans to modify and expand his extensive artwork. If tattoos tell a story, Jordan’s is one of dedication, humility and fun â€“ all traits analogous with the 6-11 team comedian. Interesting, because his favorite NBA ink bearer is none other than the Birdman himself, Denver Nuggets forward Chris Andersen. And although DJ has no plans to follow in the Bird’s neck-tatted footprints, his work deserves a light of its own.
“H-Star”
The ‘H’ is for my hometown of Houston.
“Lion’s Head”
The lion was one of my first ones when I first started getting tattooed. Strong leaders have a lot of courage and heart, things like that, so I got that one.
“Matthew 5:4-5”
‘Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted. Blessed are the meek for they will inherit the Earth.’ It’s kind of self-explanatory. I mean I see a lot of writing and things like that, that I can relate to and I’m not like, ‘Oh, I should get it tattooed on me,’ but I just kind of like them so much that I want to get it.
Collections like these deter me from ever wanting to get a tattoo.
All I can look at is how close his freaking eyes are together!
tattoos are SO cool.
they make you look gangster.
and tattoos say, ‘I’M THE BADDEST MOFO ON THE PLANET’
tattoos make all the girls like you.
and it makes people respect you.
tats are the best.
the body wouldnt be complete unless you have a tattooo.
Ouch, these tattoos kind of suck. I am very anti-religion though, so I am biased in that regard. It would be cool if he had a “jesus is a zombie” or “jesus was soulstoned” tattoo somewhere.
If he’s going to pick a bronze age mythology to preach, he should at least put the shit up on himself like a comic book, make it interesting.
Guy also has some skinny ass arms too, can he even bench 185?
I’m pretty sure every single player in the NBA can bench 185 lol.
Atleast his tattoos have meaning, while others get it for the sake of having one.
Worst tattoo in the nba: see #9
[www.11points.com]
thrillah
How didn’t Mo William’s Jesus Dog tattoo not make the list? WTF?
[athletetattoodatabase.com] – for reference
Probably one of the stupidest tattoos in history. I don’t give a fuck if that dog pulled his idiot ass out of a burning building, there is no reason to ever put a dog tattoo on you so that it looks like he’s jesus reincarnated.
@thrillah: “I’m pretty sure every single player in the NBA can bench 185 lol.”
Kevin Durant couldn’t
Stephen Jackson’s Prayer of Death tattoo is one of the most awesome tattoos ever… y’all have got NO sense of humor.
There doesn’t have to be any deep meaning behind a tattoo, someone can just get one because they feel like it.
Awesome he is a Christian. Know this:
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son (Jesus), that whoever believes in him shall not perish (go to hell) but have eternal life (go to heaven).” – John 3:16