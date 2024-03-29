dejounte murray
Dejounte Murray Hit A Game-Winner In OT To Give The Hawks A Second Win Over Boston In A Week

The Boston Celtics very well might be the best team in the NBA, and yet, they’re running into quite the problem: Figuring out how to beat the Atlanta Hawks in March while Trae Young is out injured. Earlier this week, Atlanta came back from 30 points down to pick up a 120-118 win over the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference.

A few days later and history didn’t quite repeat itself, but once again, the Hawks picked up a thrilling win over the Celtics. While neither team led by as many points as Boston did on Monday, it was a back-and-forth affair that saw Atlanta come out on top, 123-122, behind a ridiculous night from Dejounte Murray. With Young sidelined, Murray had a career-high 44 points on 18-for-44 shooting with seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block, along with the game-winning shot with 0.01 seconds remaining.

Boston actually had a chance to win, as a timeout advanced the ball into the frontcourt. Derrick White ended up making a shot, but there was just one problem: Since he was the inbounder on the play, it did not count, and possession went right back to the Hawks.

With the win, the Hawks became the first team to beat Boston twice this season.

