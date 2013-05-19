DeJuan Blair Made a Pair Of Insane Shots During San Antonio’s Big Game 1 Win

#San Antonio Spurs #Video
05.19.13 5 years ago

DeJuan Blair played all of five minutes during San Antonio’s 105-83 blowout of Memphis in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday afternoon. But he made the most of his time. Both of his buckets were SportsCenter-worthy. One was a running tip-in that he somehow made even while falling out of bounds. The other was a spin move, up-n-under flip shot that you used to practice on your five-foot Nerf hoop.

Does Memphis have a chance to win this series?

