DeMar DeRozan Spoke About His Battle With Depression And Wants To Help Others

02.26.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

DeMar DeRozan is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 23.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game with a career-best 49.3 effective field goal percentage. For the third consecutive year — and fourth time overall — he was selected to the NBA All-Star team, and his Raptors are currently sitting in the top spot in the East.

Despite all that success, DeRozan deals with an issue that millions also battle every day: Depression. DeRozan sent out a tweet with a line from Kevin Gates’ “Tomorrow” that discussed depression and led to an outpouring of support from his followers.

