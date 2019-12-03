James Harden is out of his mind right now. To start the 2019-20 NBA season, Harden is averaging a league-leading 38.9 points per game for the 13-6 Houston Rockets. The wild thing about this — outside of the fact that it would be the third-best points per game output in league history if he kept it up — is that he’s been an efficiency monster up to this point, averaging the second-highest true shooting and effective field goal percentages of his career. He also leads the NBA in usage rate.

Basically, the Rockets are giving James Harden the basketball and telling him to do something, which is not a new thing for them. Still, he’s better at doing this than he’s ever been in a Houston jersey, which has led to both the team and player thriving. His most recent gigantic outing came on Saturday, when he dropped 60 points in 31 minutes and sat the entire fourth quarter in a blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Next up for Harden is a matchup with the porous defense of the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Before the game, Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan heaped some serious praise on the former league MVP.

“I’m pretty sure if he (Harden) put his mind to it, he could score 100,” DeRozan said, according to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

There has, of course, been one person who has reached the 100-point mark in a basketball game. Back on March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain’s Philadelphia Warriors beat the New York Knicks, 169-147. Chamberlain played all 48 minutes and achieved basketball’s holy grail, scoring exactly 100 points on 36-for-63 shooting from the field and 28-for-32 shooting from the charity stripe. He also did some serious work on the glass, hauling in 25 rebounds.

There are obvious, major differences between how the game was played then and how it’s played now. Harden has the benefit of the three-point line, while the game was ultra-friendly to big men during Chamberlain’s era, especially one as physically dominant as himself. He mixed length, athleticism, and skill in such a way that no one could check him — the season he scored 100 in a game, Chamberlain averaged 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds a night.

Harden is not going to match those numbers over the course of an entire season because no one is ever going to do that again. But for one night, the thought of him matching Chamberlain, while remarkably difficult, is not impossible.

No basketball player, save for Career Finale Kobe Bryant, has been afforded a greener light this decade than Harden. Between how he plays and his ability to find open teammates, the Rockets are happy to let him do basically whatever he wants, because him doing stuff more often than not leads to points. He plays the game in a very formulaic way — threes + shots at rim + free throws = efficient scoring — which is both why people can hate watching him and why he is capable of putting up breathtaking numbers on a nightly basis.