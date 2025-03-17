All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Playboi Carti finally drop Music and Chappell Roan ride the country wave. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Lizzo — “Still Bad” Lizzo nearly went country, too, as an early version of “Still Bad” hung out in a twangy neighborhood. Instead, though, the version of the track that came out last week is ultimately more indebted to funk and disco. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco — “Sunset Blvd” Months after calling music “a hobby that went out of control,” here Selena Gomez is, prepping a new album alongside fiancé Benny Blanco. The latest from it is last week’s “Sunset Blvd,” a chill and suggestive new single.

Bon Iver — “If Only I Could Wait” Feat. Danielle Haim Danielle Haim was busy last week: Haim dropped a new track, and she also joined Bon Iver for a new duet, “If Only I Could Wait,” which sees their voices meld on an ethereal instrumental. Lil Nas X — “Hotbox” Lil Nas X kept fans fed last week by dropping a new single every single workday. The week wrapped up with “Hotbox,” and on the track, he’s got lovemaking on the brain as he raps, “He keep lookin’ at me, I’ma make that boy a whole eater / I’ma f*ck his friend too, baby, I’m a whole cheater.”

Lucy Dacus — “Talk” In a post-Boygenius world, Lucy Dacus is back to her solo grind. She has a new album, Forever Is A Feeling, out later this month, and she previewed it last week with the noisy “Talk.” Le Sserafim — “Hot” Le Sserafim have been prolific over the past few years, and now they’ve dropped their first project of 2025 with the mini-album Hot. They also shared a video for the title track, a bop that brings some welcomed heat ahead of summer.